Taiwan scooter rider may face low fine despite 10 car pile-up

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The rogue scooter rider who caused a near-fatal 10 car pile-up on the freeway might only be fined NT$3,000 to NT$6,000, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Chinese-language media quoted the Act Governing the Punishment of Violation of Road Traffic Regulations (道路交通管理處罰條例) to explain the low fine that could result from Monday pile-up on National Freeway 1, northbound at 36.4 kilometers near Taishan, New Taipei City.

Based on various videos released by the fire department, the rogue scooter swerved and changed lanes dangerously, and ignored police’s attempts to get him off the highway.

The reckless driver ultimately met a grisly end as the scooter was hit from behind by a truck, which then swerved into another car, totaling crashing it.

Five people were injured in the accident, including two police officers who responded to distress calls.

The crash blocked four of the five available lanes which resulted in a massive traffic jam that was only resolved two hours later.