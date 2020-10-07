Sister expresses hope NT$800k donation makes Alien Huang proud

TAIPEI (The China Post) — All proceeds raised from Alien Huang’s (黃鴻升) charity sale on Oct. 3 have been donated to the Polycystic Kidney Research Team of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (台北榮民總醫院), Huang’s younger sister announced on Monday.

Huang Ting-ting (黃婷婷) posted a photo to Instagram, showing the donation receipt — NT$826,200 (US$28,755) — in which the donor’s name is the singer’s clothing brand: “Alien Evolution Studio” (AES進化吧工作).

The caption reads: “I hope that what we have done will make my brother proud. Thank you.”

Alien Huang’s studio also posted the images of the donation receipt to Facebook, thanking fans by saying: ” Let’s pass down love and we hope that we can help more people in need.”

The charity event, which featured more than 600 pieces of Alien Huang’s clothes, shoes, accessories and other belongings, was held on Oct. 3 in Taipei by the family of the Taiwanese singer who passed away on Sept. 16.