President Tsai and VP arrive at Lee Teng-hui’s funeral

TAIPEI (THE China Post) — Late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui’s burial service saw attendees including President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te pay their respects on Wednesday at a military cemetery in New Taipei.

In accordance with the somber event, flags are at half-mast today, and as per the request of Lee’s family, the service is not open to the public.

The funeral procession started from Lee’s residence, headed towards New Taipei City, and arrived at 9:20 am.

President Tsai Ing-wen led officials including V.P. Lai Ching-te, Presidential Secretary-General David Lee, Presidential Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung, and Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa to pay their respects.

Afterwards, a ceremony will be performed by the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, and the military troop will follow by firing a three-gun salute to the first democratically elected president of Taiwan.