老外看台灣／網瘋傳台灣奶茶抱枕　外國網友直呼：我飛來取貨 | Social media users marvel at DIY Taiwan bubble tea plushie

【看CP學英文】台灣揚名國際的珍珠奶茶又再次爆紅，然而，這次此飲品換個形式出現，成了超萌「抱枕」引來外國網友熱烈回應。

Taiwan bubble milk tea has turned heads again, though this time, the tasty drink has taken the shape of a plushie, sparking the foreign community’s enthusiasm.

一名在美版PTT論壇Reddit的網友 @u/a215girl 近期分享了自己手工的珍奶抱枕，完整的作品包括黑色「珍珠」，奶泡和一根藍色的吸管，看起來逼真又可口。

Reddit user @u/a215girl recently unveiled a hand-crafted bubble milk tea plushie, complete with black “boba” at the moment, white milk foam at the top, and even a blue straw to complete the drink.

抱枕馬上得到外國網友熱烈迴響，許多人也積極的問原PO抱枕什麼時候上市，更有浮誇的網友直接大喊：「不要再說了，我的錢直接給你！」

The plushie was immediately met with enthusiastic responses from foreigners, with many asking when the plushie would be for sale, and others commenting “Shut up and just take my money!”

抱枕甚至紅到南半球，來自澳洲的網友也在下方留言詢問什麼時候能購買它，也承諾抱枕一旦上市後他願意親自飛來台灣取貨。

The plushie’s popularity also encompassed the southern hemisphere as a Reddit user from Australia began inquiring after the cute pillow, vowing to pick it up next time they’re in Taiwan should the plushie be up for sale.

意外地，在一位網友在留言區打“hao ke ai de zhen zhu nai cha!” (好可愛的珍珠奶茶)後，掀開在國外生長的亞洲人一同感嘆自己沒機會好好學會中文，引發另一番深入討論。

In a surprising turn of events, the post even inspired a discussion thread with Asians living abroad lamenting their lack of Mandarin-speaking and reading skills, after a fan of the bubble milk tea plushie wrote “hao ke ai de zhen zhu nai cha!” (好可愛的珍珠奶茶) underneath the post.

由於網友不斷的表示「真的太可愛了！」、「好可愛又好有創意」和「拜託開賣！他們看起來很讚！」，原PO也暗示會開始製作更多抱枕，回應網友的請求。

With many commenting “simply adorable”, “That’s so cute! And quite creative” and “Please start selling these! This looks amazing”, the plushie-creator has since expressed her intention to start making more to meet popular demand.