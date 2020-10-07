Celebs bring tears to eyes with emotional Alien Huang’s tribute concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Alien Huang’s (黃鴻升) tribute concert “The Most Romantic Concert on Earth” (地球上最浪漫的演唱會) started at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Legacy Taipei with 31 performance groups and 21 songs, paying tribute to the beloved Taiwanese actor-singer who suddenly passed away on Sep. 16.

In the concert hosted by Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and KID, celebrity friends of Huang sang songs and shared their fond memories of Alien Huang, leaving themselves and fans in tears.

Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), Huang’s childhood sweetheart sang the tear-jerker song “I Can Only Miss You” (只能想念你), expressing their journey from youth to the present day.

“He was a man who deserves to be missed forever, and that miss will stay with us forever!” she said. Yang recalled her relationship with Huang back in high school and mentioned that on the same day two years ago, he happened to be a guest at her concert.

“I didn’t think I would return the favor this way, I didn’t even know where he was.”

As one of the performers, Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) said that Hung was his senior in school, but they were not familiar with each other.

“I can’t say I’m his friend, but he helped me a lot in my career. No matter what, I have to sing for him!” Hsiao performed his song “Do you know?” paying tribute to Huang.

The duo Alan Ko (柯有倫) and Bobby Dou (竇智孔) performed “Carry On” (扛得住) which is Huang’s posthumous song.

Ko said that he and Huang had been friends since before they were famous, and that they had been into street fashion since then.

Also, the two made movies and appeared on TV shows together, Ko recalled.

He praised Huang for being an all-round entertainer, whether he was a host, singer or actor, he was outstanding in all aspects.

The concert ended with the tribute song “How Far Is Heaven: My Dearest Alien,” (天堂有多遠?) performed by Jacky Wu, KID, Kunda Hsieh (謝坤達), Han Dian Chen (陳漢典), Tuo Zong Kang (庹宗康), Chang Li-Tung (張立東), Alan Ko and Bobby Dou.