‘Blue Moon’ to appear on Halloween in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A rare astronomical phenomenon called “Blue Moon” will unfold on Oct. 31 in Taiwan, according to the Taipei Astronomical Museum (TAM, 台北市立天文科學教育館).

Contrary to its name, the moon will not be blue; what makes it special is that it will be the second full moon in a month.

According to a researcher at TAM, the full moon will be present on Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. It should be visible from anywhere in Taiwan, weather permitting.

As the phenomenon only occurs once every three years, make sure you don’t miss this Blue Moon!