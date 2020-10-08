「菜鳥新移民」刈包店打烊　台裔廚師不忘感謝台灣 ｜Eddie Huang to close famous Pork Belly Bun eatery in NYC

【看CP學英文】台灣裔美國籍廚師Eddie Huang(黃頤銘)於週二宣布開設於紐約10年的刈包店 “Baohaus” 因受疫情影響將結束營業。

Taiwanese-American chef Eddie Huang has announced the closure of “Baohaus,” his famous Pork Belly Bun (Gua Bao, 刈包) restaurant in New York City, following tough times amid the pandemic.

38歲的他以華裔身份將自己在美國環境成長的經驗寫成自傳後，受到美國影壇界注目，成為美國知名影集「菜鳥新移民」的靈感來源。

The 38-year-old author and chef was the inspiration for the hit TV show “Fresh Off the Boat” about the journey of an Asian-American in the U.S.

黃頤銘週二在Instagram上於台灣打卡，感謝在美國的團隊最後一次點亮Baohaus的燈。

Huang made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, thanking his team for putting the light on at Baohaus one last time.

貼文中，黃頤銘寫道：「我們有盡力的撐住，但最後還是選擇關門。謝謝所有以為店還開著而來訪的顧客，我們真的很感動。」

Huang wrote: “We held out as long as we could, but we have decided to close. Shouts to the customers that ran in thinking we were open, it means a lot.”

黃頤銘也補充道，10年下來，營運餐廳的經驗非常充實，也提及有著華裔家庭背景的他可以給所有在美華裔人士一個機會，自己能在電視、影片、書和各類媒體中被看見是他的榮幸。

He added that the 10 years running the restaurant had been very fulfilling, before paying tribute to his family’s story that “gave Asian-Americans a chance in TV, film, books, or media generally.”

他同時也向38.2萬的粉絲承諾Baohaus不會就這樣離場，有一天一定會再回來，同時也感謝團隊和與他一起開店的弟弟Evan Huang(黃志福)。

Huang then vowed to his 382k followers that Baohaus would be back one day and thanked his team and brother, Evan Huang, who opened the restaurant with him.

根據Baohaus網站，黃家兄弟於2009年離開家裡在佛羅里達州營運的牛排館，決定成立一個可以代表他們家庭式料理的台式餐廳。

According to their Website, the Huang brothers decided to open a Taiwanese-Chinese food restaurant to share their homestyle cooking instead of staying in their family’s steakhouse business in Florida.

他們的餐廳隨後也成為他們關注社會、文化和政治議題的窗口，也繼開店後致力於公益活動，其中包括提供給奧蘭多超過200位流浪漢食物。

The brothers’ restaurant also became “a mouthpiece for the social, cultural, and political issues they cared about,” as they have undertaken numerous projects since 2009, including feeding over 200 homeless people in Orlando, Florida.