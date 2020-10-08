‘Mr. Player’ restarts shooting, 3 weeks after Alien Huang’s death

In the general notice (right), the host list includes “Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), KID, Alien Huang.”  (Courtesy of Yako Chan)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Producers of the Taiwanese variety show “Mr. Player,” which was suspended for three weeks due to the tragic passing of co-host Alien Huang (黃鴻升), said on Wednesday that filming can now restart. 

Yako Chan is a guest participant in the Taiwanese variety show “Mr. Player.” (Courtesy of Yako Chan/Instagram)

Singer-actress Yako Chan (丫頭), one of the guests in the show, confirmed the information in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, saying that she was flying to the next shooting location, Penghu. 

According to the document released online, the shows’ co-hosts remain “Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), KID and Alien Huang.”  

From left to right, KID, Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and Alien Huang are co-hosts of the TV show “Mr. Player.” (Courtesy of Mr.Player/Facebook)

“We flew to Penghu today and started shooting shooting ‘Mr. Player’ … We have to carry forward the spirit of Alien Huang and keep on working hard. His spirit will be with us forever,” Yako Chan wrote.

Yako Chan’s post to Instagram (Courtesy of Yako Chan/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Chan also shared a photo of the dinner, showing a vacant seat deliberately left for Alien Huang with drinks and chopsticks on it.  

She wrote that when the crew of “Mr. Player” has a meal, “there must be a table for nine people, and today it is also a table for nine.”

