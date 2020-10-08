‘Mr. Player’ restarts shooting, 3 weeks after Alien Huang’s death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Producers of the Taiwanese variety show “Mr. Player,” which was suspended for three weeks due to the tragic passing of co-host Alien Huang (黃鴻升), said on Wednesday that filming can now restart.

Singer-actress Yako Chan (丫頭), one of the guests in the show, confirmed the information in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, saying that she was flying to the next shooting location, Penghu.

According to the document released online, the shows’ co-hosts remain “Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), KID and Alien Huang.”

“We flew to Penghu today and started shooting shooting ‘Mr. Player’ … We have to carry forward the spirit of Alien Huang and keep on working hard. His spirit will be with us forever,” Yako Chan wrote.

Meanwhile, Chan also shared a photo of the dinner, showing a vacant seat deliberately left for Alien Huang with drinks and chopsticks on it.

She wrote that when the crew of “Mr. Player” has a meal, “there must be a table for nine people, and today it is also a table for nine.”