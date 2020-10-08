Eddie Huang to close famous Pork Belly Bun eatery in NYC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-American chef Eddie Huang has announced the closure of “Baohaus,” his famous Pork Belly Bun (Gua Bao, 刈包) restaurant in New York City, following tough times amid the pandemic.

The 38-year-old author and chef was the inspiration for the hit TV show “Fresh Off the Boat” about the journey of an Asian-American in the U.S.

Huang made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, thanking his team for putting the light on at Baohaus one last time.

Huang wrote: “We held out as long as we could, but we have decided to close. Shouts to the customers that ran in thinking we were open, it means a lot.”

He added that the 10 years running the restaurant had been very fulfilling, before paying tribute to his family’s story that “gave Asian-Americans a chance in TV, film, books, or media generally.”

Huang then vowed to his 382k followers that Baohaus would be back one day and thanked his team and brother, Evan Huang, who opened the restaurant with him.

According to their Website, the Huang brothers decided to open a Taiwanese-Chinese food restaurant to share their homestyle cooking instead of staying in their family’s steakhouse business in Florida.

The brothers’ restaurant also became “a mouthpiece for the social, cultural, and political issues they cared about,” as they have undertaken numerous projects since 2009, including feeding over 200 homeless people in Orlando, Florida.