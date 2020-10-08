跟著波蘭攝影師遊台中秘境　驚嘆：好像歐洲的森林！| Amedee brings you to secret hot springs town in central Taiwan

【看CP學英文】在台長住超過7年的波蘭攝影師安德(Amedee)近日分享前往谷關兩天一夜之旅系列照片。儘管在台灣待了這麼久，他從不知道台中有這座被群山環繞的秘境溫泉鄉 — 谷關。

Amadeusz Fornalik, “Amedee” for friends, has lived in Taiwan for more than 7 years. The Polish photographer recently shared a series of stunning photos from his two-day, one-night trip to Taichung’s Guguan in central Taiwan.

Even though he has been in Taiwan for a long time, he didn’t know about this secret hot springs village surrounded by endless mountains in Taichung.

初次造訪谷關的他詳細地介紹谷關的特色，除了溫泉之外，美味的鱒魚大餐、高大的松樹，都是到此不可錯過的美食與景觀特色。

On his first visit to Guguan, he introduced the village’s attractive features, including the hot springs, the delicious trout dishes, and the towering pine trees.

座落在中橫公路上，谷關蘊含豐富碳酸溫泉資源，溫度約48度，於1907年被當地原住民發現，後於日治時期被日人稱為「明治溫泉」。在這樣的歷史背景下，谷關溫泉處處可以發現融合台式與日式文化的建築特色。

Located on the Central Cross-Island Highway, Guguan’s hot spring water is rich in sodium bicarbonate with a temperature of 48 degrees Celsius. The sources were discovered by local indigenous people in 1907.

Against this historical backdrop, Guguan has a unique combination of Taiwanese and Japanese culture that can be found throughout the buildings.

安得分享道，入夜後，他入住谷關明治溫泉飯店享受SPA設施，放鬆一天下來疲勞的身心，晚餐享用當地特色料理，結束美好的一天。

After a good night’s sleep, Amedee checked into Guguan Meiji Hot Spring Hotel and enjoyed the spa facilities, relaxing his tired body and mind from the day’s work.

He ended the day with a local specialty dinner.

隔天，在導遊的帶領下，安德前去挑戰「谷關七雄」中第二高的馬崙山。馬崙山標高2,305公尺，單程距離7公里，沿途經過參天巨木森林，部分山勢陡峭，加上當天下雨，對安德來說非常具有挑戰性。

The next day, with the guidance of a tour guide, the photographer went climbing Mount Malun, the second-highest of the “Guguan 7 Heroes,” which are the seven iconic peaks in the area.

With an elevation of 2,305 meters and a distance of 7 km one way, the trail passes through an ancient forest of towering trees, steep hills. Amedee recalled how it was raining along the way, which made it even more challenging and beautiful.

另外，這條山路背後有著有趣的歷史。安德娓娓道來，最早這條路是伐木工人做的，他們在那座山的最後建了一個村。沿路上，你會看到這些工人以前蓋的舊建築，還有過去伐木工人在深山建的小學！

Most people don’t know but the trail has an interesting history. The photographer shared that the hiking trail was made by loggers who also built a village in the mountains.

Along the way, you’ll see the old buildings and the primary school these workers used to build.

隨著緯度漸高，植被也跟著變化，「有時候你都不知道你是在台灣的山上還是歐洲的森林裡面，真的很有趣！」安德興味盎然地說。

“Sometimes you don’t know if you’re in the mountains of Taiwan or the forests of Europe, that’s interesting!” Amedee found that as the altitude increases, the plant community would change in response.

羅安德2013年首次踏上台灣這塊土地，當時一個背包、一臺相機，與一般背包客一樣探索這個位於東太平洋的島嶼，誰也沒想到，一待竟待了七年。若要說為什麼喜歡台灣，安德能列出數千個愛上台灣的旅遊，包括台灣人的溫暖、令人垂涎的美食、自然景觀等等，他將對於這塊土地的了解、熱愛，化為文字、照片與大家分享。

Amadeusz Fornalik, a Polish photographer set foot on Taiwan for the first time in 2013. With his a backpack and camera, he wasn’t different from other backpackers; yet, he has now lived here for more than 7 years which gives him a different perspective on Taiwan. When asked his reason for settling here, he would list thousands of reasons, such as friendliness of local people, mouthwatering delights and scenery.

