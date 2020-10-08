台灣媽媽曬超狂聯絡簿！網友一看全跪了：簽到手軟｜Taiwanese mom wins praise for communication book doodles

【看學英文】家中有小孩的父母肯定會知道，孩子每天都要寫家庭聯絡簿，除了記錄學生當天作業，家長還可以順便與老師交流，更可以確認孩子在學校的狀況。

Ａ big part of being a parent in Taiwan with children in elementary school is checking your child’s academic performance and communicating with teachers through “communication books.”

由於家長們通常需要在聯絡簿上「簽名」，有一位媽媽就以「插畫」來做簽名，並意外地在網路上爆紅。

As you need to sign underneath your kid’s day’s to-do list of homework, one mother has received praise online for using a creative way to interact with teachers: doodles.

這位母親在臉書社團《爆廢公社》分享了自己17天的「神還原」簽名，只見原PO單單用一支藍色原子筆，就畫了過40張不同卡通的角色在簽名欄中。

The mother posted in a Facebook group her doodle signatures of the past 17 days, which she completed with a regular blue pen.

插畫中包含卡通和電影角色如皮卡丘、柯南、小新、鋼鐵人、哆啦Ａ夢等。

Among the 40 or so different pictures shared, the talented mom drew characters from cartoons and movies, including Pikachu, Detective Conan, Crayon Shin-chan, Iron man and Doraemon.

而這個媽媽的神簽名曝光後，也有不少網友紛紛留言朝聖，大讚「被家庭耽誤的插畫家」。

The lively drawings garnered the attention of social media users with many praising her talent and encouraging her to do more.

也有人開玩笑表示「哪天沒有畫畫，就表示小孩自己偷簽名了」。

Others also commended the mother for creating this “anti-forging” signature.