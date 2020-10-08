老外看台灣／「普丁薯條」讓老外滿頭問號　正解揭曉讓網友笑瘋 | Canadian puzzled at ‘Putin fries’ in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】語言有時不好掌握，而有時語意和背後意思會不小心在翻譯過程中被省略，混肴讀者，尤其使用Google翻譯的軟體時。

Languages can be tricky sometimes, and more often than not, things and meanings can get lost in translation if you rely on Google to translate.

Josh Ellis是名在台灣工作的攝影師，近日在推特上分享了一張在店家外的告示牌，表示裡面有賣加拿大名產肉汁乾酪薯條，英文名為 “poutine”。

Josh Ellis, a Taiwan-based photographer, recently made that point in a tweet of a sign placed at a storefront advertising for “poutine fries” — a Canadian delight made of french fries topped with brown gravy.

然而，此料理的中文名稱卻被翻成「普丁薯條」，好好料理突然變成俄羅斯總統的名字讓許多外國人（尤其來自加拿大的了外）感到疑惑又好笑。

Contrary to all expectations, the Chinese translation of “Poutine fries” (butin shutiao, 普丁薯條) left many expats, especially Canadians, both confused and amused at using the last name of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin (佛拉迪米爾·普丁), for the name of the dish.

推文中，攝影師透露他是在台東遊玩時剛好經過看到這個招牌，並好奇問網友被取名為「普丁薯條」的料理是否會在美國沃爾特・里德國家軍事醫療中心販售。這間收治川普的醫院近期遭爆料被俄羅斯間諜滲透以竊取總統醫療資料。

The Canadian photographer explained that he was traveling in Taitung, southern Taiwan when he came across the creative translation.

He wondered whether the fries would be served at Walter Reed, a medical center that has allegedly been infiltrated by Russian agents to acquire U.S. President Donald Trump’s medical records.

推特網友也被戳中笑點，有一位更分享了在台北大安區的「普京全方位醫學診所」看到一樣的翻譯。

Another Twitter user also took a jab at the funny translation with a picture of a “Putin Clinic” (普京) in Daan District, Taipei.

There’s also a Putin clinic at 大安區 in Taipei. He sure goes around. pic.twitter.com/affoTo5AjN — Jovian Gautama 劉恆原 (@jovvvian) October 4, 2020

另一外網友也指出或許會選擇「普丁」是因為經過衡量，認為「普丁」翻譯聽起來比「布丁薯條」可口。

Another also suggested that the translation may have been chosen as it was better than “Pudding fries” (“布丁薯條”).

英翻中和中翻英的問題其實在台灣也是蠻常見的，最近也有一位便當店老闆因為將「排骨便當」英文ˊ翻成台語式發音的 “Bye good ben don”而意外在網路上爆紅。

Foreigners in Taiwan have long pointed out at the many funny English-to-Mandarin and Mandarin-to-English translations, including a recent picture of a pork chop rice stand that became viral online after the owner translated the popular dish “Bye good ben don,” which sounds phonetically similar to “pork chop lunch box” in Taiwanese.