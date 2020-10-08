新北限定最美夜景！「月亮公園」點燈引網美搶拍 | New Taipei ‘moon park’ lightens up night sky until November

【看CP學英文】為了安撫疫情期間內不能出國的心情，新北市政府在今年中秋節特別舉辦三大主題活動。在平溪菁桐特別設置六座光雕裝置藝術，其中又以「月亮公園」最受網美喜愛，免費打卡景點將於即日起免費拍到11月底。

To appease those who were unable to go abroad during the pandemic, the New Taipei City Government held three special events during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

The art exhibition has been divided into six sections where showcased various light installations in Pingxi’s Jingtong.

Among the highlights, “Moon Park” is the most popular exhibition area which runs from now until the end of November 2020.

其中，有邀請到知名圖文創作者「彎彎」親繪的主裝置月球「夢幻銀河」，三米高的夢幻銀河光影和一旁超萌夜光兔兔燈，讓人先合影再說。

Among the startling light installations surrounding the Jingtong station, “Dream Galaxy”, created by Taiwanese comics artist Wan Wan, features a three-meter-high dreamy milk way lights and a cute luminescent rabbit lantern on the side.

還有最多網美打卡的「月亮公園」，點燈後超浪漫的月亮吊籃、盪鞦韆讓你的打卡牆超精彩。

What’s more? The “Moon Park” boasts the most instagrammable moon-shaped hanging basket and swing.

而呼應平溪菁桐的礦工歷史，將在地特色文物變成裝置品的重要創作元素，有由80頂礦工帽交織而成的「心礦神怡」，以及透過數位科技的投影設計成的「璀璨玫瑰」，將祈福天燈照印在2座礦場降煤櫃斑駁的老牆上。

In response to the history of mining in Jingtong, Pingxi, local cultural relics have been transformed into the art installations, with 80 miner’s hats interwoven into the art piece.

Another piece “Dazzling Rose”, designed through the technology, projects the sky lanterns on the old walls of the two mines where the coal containers are located.

而在超過60年歷史的「石底大斜坑」則是呈現當年盛事。另外，用上百支粉彩小傘打造而成的網美步道階梯「漫漫傘步」，也是此次必拍景點之一。

The ” Shi-Ti Slope Mine,” which has a history of more than 60 years, showcases the prosperous mine scenes at the time.

The other highlight, “Wandering Under Umbrellas,” with dozens of umbrellas hanging up above the stair steps trail is also a must-see installation.

平溪菁桐藝術裝置互動打卡 | Pingxi Jington art installations exhibition

活動時間：10/1-11/30 | Date : Oct. 1 – Nov. 30