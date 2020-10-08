Polish photographer releases stunning Taiwan video

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Photographer Przemek Krawczykowski recently released a photo collection online, titled “Taipei Nightwalk.”

During his journey, the Polish artist used his camera to capture some night market stalls, local people, temples, neon signs, and the hustle and bustle of the streets.

The photo’s moody tone and unique framing angles have attracted the attention of many fellow photographers and the Taiwan public.

In light of such an overwhelming response, Przemek decided to edit some footage he recorded during his three-month trip to Taiwan in 2017 into a new video.

Again, the photographer has aimed at introducing the beauty of Taiwan so that more Europeans, and people around the world, can see this underrated and beautiful island-nation.

“Taiwan is one of the most beautiful and interesting countries I’ve ever seen,” Przemek told The China Post in an email interview.

When it comes to Asian countries, most Europeans know Thailand, Philippines, China, and more but they never heard about Taiwan.

That’s the reason why Przemek decided to take a three-month trip to Taiwan to discover what he loved and what was important in his life.

