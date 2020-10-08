Amedee brings you to secret hot springs town in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amadeusz Fornalik, “Amedee” for friends, has lived in Taiwan for more than 7 years. The Polish photographer recently shared a series of stunning photos from his two-day, one-night trip to Taichung’s Guguan in central Taiwan.

Even though he has been in Taiwan for a long time, he didn’t know about this secret hot springs village surrounded by endless mountains in Taichung.

On his first visit to Guguan, he introduced the village’s attractive features, including the hot springs, the delicious trout dishes, and the towering pine trees.

Located on the Central Cross-Island Highway, Guguan’s hot spring water is rich in sodium bicarbonate with a temperature of 48 degrees Celsius. The sources were discovered by local indigenous people in 1907.

Against this historical backdrop, Guguan has a unique combination of Taiwanese and Japanese cultures that can be found throughout the buildings.

After a good night’s sleep, Amedee checked into Guguan Meiji Hot Spring Hotel and enjoyed the spa facilities, relaxing his tired body and mind from the day’s work.

He ended the day with a local specialty dinner.

The next day, with the guidance of a tour guide, the photographer went climbing Mount Malun, the second-highest of the “Guguan 7 Heroes,” which are the seven iconic peaks in the area.

With an elevation of 2,305 meters and a distance of 7 km one way, the trail passes through an ancient forest of towering trees, steep hills. Amedee recalled how it was raining along the way, which made it even more challenging and beautiful.

Most people don’t know but the trail has an interesting history. The photographer shared that the hiking trail was made by loggers who also built a village in the mountains.

Along the way, you’ll see the old buildings and the primary school these workers used to build.

“Sometimes you don’t know if you’re in the mountains of Taiwan or the forests of Europe, that’s interesting!” Amedee found that as the altitude increases, the plant community would change in response.

Amadeusz Fornalik, a Polish photographer set foot in Taiwan for the first time in 2013. With his a backpack and camera, he wasn’t different from other backpackers; yet, he has now lived here for more than 7 years which gives him a different perspective on Taiwan. When asked his reason for settling here, he would list thousands of reasons, such as the friendliness of local people, mouthwatering delights and scenery.