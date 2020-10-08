星國第一千金曾想輕生　甩開陰影後化身辣媽狂曬兒 | S’pore billionaire heiress focuses on new life as a single mom

新加坡股王林榮福（Peter Lim）的掌上明珠林慧俐（Kim Lim）是星國第一千金，每天都過著令人稱羨的富家千金生活。在光鮮亮麗的外表之下，林慧俐的童年卻也傷痕累累，如今她走出陰影，將生活重心擺在照顧小孩上，更經常發聲關注精神疾病、網路霸凌的議題，成熟的形象獲得網友稱讚。

Kim Lim, the daughter of business magnate Peter Lim from Singapore, leads an enviable life as the heiress to one of the richest men in the country.

Despite her glamorous lifestyle, she went through a difficult childhood so she has now stepped out of the shadows and decided to focus on taking care of her child.

林慧俐年僅27歲身價就破億，並經常出席國內外各大社交場合，交友圈甚廣，與球星C羅、BIGBANG的勝利等明星都是朋友。

Kim, who was worth over a billion at 27, regularly attends social events and she has celebrity friends throughout the world, ranging from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to K-pop star Seungri from BigBang.

其實，在林慧俐年僅四歲時，幸福的家庭生活便離她而去，她的父母打了一場為期七年、鬧得非常難看的一場離婚訴訟。由於父親是舉國皆知的富豪，讓年幼的她長期成為新聞焦點，她與弟弟也經常在父母親住所兩地往返，這段過往也在她的童年記憶烙下了陰影。

Contrary to all expectations, her happy family life fell apart when she was only 4 years old as her parents filed one of the ugliest, most bitter divorces that lasted for more than 7 years.

As her father was a famous tycoon, she was put under the spotlight at a very young age, and she and her younger brother often had to travel between their parents’ homes. It’s a past that’s also burned into her childhood memories, various media reports said.

童年陰影也讓她在青少年時期曾受憂鬱症所苦，多次有過輕生念頭。林慧俐自己的婚姻也在結婚三年後以失敗告終，但所幸沒有步上父母的後塵，兩人是和平分開。

Kim Lim’s teenage years weren’t easy either as she suffered from depression and contemplated suicide. Her marriage also ended in failure after just 3 years of wedding. Fortunately, she did not follow in her parents’ footsteps as the couple separated peacefully.

現在，林慧俐已經從陰影中走出，化身一名辣媽，將生活重心轉向照顧兒子。不僅如此，林慧俐也投入慈善活動，經常針對網路霸凌、種族歧視等議題發聲，大家也為她現在的轉變感到開心。

Now, Kim Lim has grown out of her past traumas and become a young single mother who wants to focus on taking care of her son.

More importantly, Kim Lim is involved in various charity works in which she often speaks out against issues such as cyberbullying and racial discrimination.

Her fresh start was something her fans are so happy to see.