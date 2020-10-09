影／初代摔角少女崛起中！真實版「冠軍女兒」在尼泊爾 | Nepal’s first generation of female wrestlers fights on

來自尼泊爾的女孩巴格瓦蒂．卡德卡（Bhagawati Khadka）是名拳擊手，她在擂台上有另一個名子——「Unika」，意味著與眾不同、超凡卓越。就如同其他來自尼泊爾的女孩一樣，巴格瓦蒂從來不曾想過自己有一天會踏足摔角業，因為這項職業通常是「陽剛」和「霸氣」的代名詞。

Wrestler Bhagawati Khadka goes by a different name in the ring, ‘Unika’, which means different or extraordinary.

Like many young women in Nepal, Khadka never imagined setting foot into the wrestling realm, one that is synonymous with male masculinity and dominance.

在歌手夢碎後，巴格瓦蒂轉投入影視產業演戲，並因此有機會接觸打拳、摔角等訓練課程。她的指導教練帶她進入了一個全新的領域，並建議她投入職業摔角。從此之後，巴格瓦蒂便踏上摔角選手之路，並在尼泊爾、印度參加摔角秀。

When her aspirations in singing didn’t work out, Bhagawati soon began acting in films, where she explored stunts and fight classes.

Her fighting instructor introduced new worlds as he suggested a career in professional wrestling. Ever since then, her talents have taken her on shows across Nepal and to India.

儘管巴格瓦蒂作為一名摔角手事業成功，但在摔角領域裡對女性的偏見仍舊根深柢固。巴格瓦蒂解釋道：「人們會在youtube上對女性摔角手留下負評，他們往往以錯誤的角度看待女性這件事」。他點出女性學習摔角的重要性，由於女性普遍仍面臨性侵等性暴力的危險，因此學習摔角有助於全世界的女孩保護自己。

Despite Khadka’s ringing success, stigmatization against female wrestlers remains prevalent though. As Bhagawati explained, people “comment negatively on YouTube and look at it from a wrong perspective.”

She underscored the importance for all women to learn wrestling for self-defense in a world where girls and women of all ages are subjugated to sexual assault and rape.

本著在賽場上推動包容性精神的初衷，巴格瓦蒂創立了尼泊爾女子摔角基金會，目前已經有25名婦女加入這一行。被問到她的夢想時，巴加瓦蒂表示，她希望將來在尼泊爾77個省份裡發展她的基金會，並且希望有一天能帶這些婦女進世界摔角錦標賽。

Harnessed with the spirit of pushing for inclusivity in the ring, Bhagawati started the Nepal Women Wrestling Foundation, helping 25 women entering the profession.

When asked about her dreams and visions, Bhagawati says she hopes to develop her foundation, “in the 77 districts of Nepal” and hopefully, one day, “take it to WWE.”