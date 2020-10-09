S’pore billionaire heiress focuses on new life as a single mom

Kim Lim, the daughter of business magnate Peter Lim from Singapore, leads an enviable life as the heiress to one of the richest men in the country.

Despite her glamorous lifestyle, she went through a difficult childhood so she has now stepped out of the shadows and decided to focus on taking care of her child.

Kim, who was worth over a billion at 27, regularly attends social events and she has celebrity friends throughout the world, ranging from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to K-pop star Seungri from BigBang.

Contrary to all expectations, her happy family life fell apart when she was only 4 years old as her parents filed one of the ugliest, most bitter divorces that lasted for more than 7 years.

As her father was a famous tycoon, she was put under the spotlight at a very young age, and she and her younger brother often had to travel between their parents’ homes. It’s a past that’s also burned into her childhood memories, various media reports said.

Kim Lim’s teenage years weren’t easy either as she suffered from depression and contemplated suicide. Her marriage also ended in failure after just 3 years of wedding. Fortunately, she did not follow in her parents’ footsteps as the couple separated peacefully.

Now, Kim Lim has grown out of her past traumas and become a young single mother who wants to focus on taking care of her son.

More importantly, Kim Lim is involved in various charity works in which she often speaks out against issues such as cyberbullying and racial discrimination.

Her fresh start was something her fans are so happy to see.