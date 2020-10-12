UK photographer finds ‘purrfect’ match for new portraits

TAIPEI (The China Post) — While most people agree that “life imitates art,” some argue that animals have eerily similar features to humans that create uncanny portraits, as proven by London-based photographer Gerrard Gethings.

Known for his photography featuring a person and dog that resemble each other, side by side, Gethings’ newest project involved matching faces with cats, as he was recently when he saw a cat that looked like “Friends” actor, David Schwimmer.

According to an interview with foreign media, Gethings revealed that cats portraits came first, and based on each animal’s fur markings, a certain pose, or its resemblance to a celebrity, he would seek out the corresponding human counterparts.

Gethings told foreign media that he usually asked for human models through social media such as Instagram, where most people are very willing to be photographed for the project.

However, as cats are more temperamental than dogs, Gethings had to go to the owners’ home to capture his shot.

In an interview with foreign media, Gethings said that sometimes the shoot would take forever, as the cats wouldn’t sit still or in the correct seat, while other times he had to go away empty-handed as the cat refused to cooperate, even with incentives present.

Ultimately, Gethings finished his project and his book “Do You Look Like Your Cat” was released on Monday, Oct. 12.

Check Gerrad Gethings’ Instagram and Website for more information.

“Do You Look Like Your Cat? A Matching Game” by Gerrard Gethings/@gezgethings and Debora Robertson, laurenceking.com