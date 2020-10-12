Human rights groups decry alleged Taiwan spy ‘confession’ on CCTV

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Human rights organizations have accused China of forcing a Taiwanese man on Sunday to deliver a public “confession” broadcast on Chinese state television.

“I am sorry. I have done a lot of bad things,” said the alleged spy, Lee Meng-chu (李孟居), on CCTV, his hair cropped short, wearing a blue shirt and an orange vest with his prisoner number.

“I took my phone to record some videos,” Lee added, interspersed with scenes from his alleged actions: illegally filming military exercises in a city bordering Hong Kong during last year protests.

The electronics trader, who is accused of “endangering national security” for recording 16 videos and taking 48 photos of Chinese military police in a stadium in Shenzhen for exercises with armored vehicles, is detained in China.

Chinese authorities claimed that he crossed the border and went there to specifically observe and record the maneuvers.

However, human rights organizations argue that this was a “forced” confession in a country where the opaque judicial system remains subject to the ruling Communist Party.

Relatives of Lee Meng-chu had said he went missing after crossing from Hong Kong into Shenzhen on Aug 19, 2019, where he witnessed the maneuvers that fueled speculation that China was going to deploy its forces to intervene in the Hong Kong unrest.