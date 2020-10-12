New Taipei ‘Moon Park’ lightens up night sky until November

The "Moon Park" boasts the most instagrammable moon-shaped hanging basket and swing. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

TAIPEI (The China Post)  — To appease those who have been unable to go abroad during the pandemic, the New Taipei City Government has held three special events amid this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.  

An art exhibition, divided into six sections, showcases various light installations in Pingxi’s Jingtong. Another highlights, the “Moon Park,” the most popular exhibition area, runs until the end of November.

Moon-shaped hanging basket (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

Among the startling light installations surrounding the Jingtong station, “Dream Galaxy,” created by Taiwanese comics artist Wan Wan, features a 3-meter-high dreamy milk way balloon surrounded by cute, luminescent rabbit lanterns.

Dream Galaxy”, created by Taiwanese comics artist Wan Wan, features a three-meter-high dreamy milk way lights. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)
What’s more? The “Moon Park” boasts the most #Instaworthy Moon-shaped swing chair.

In light of the history of mining in Jingtong, Pingxi, some local cultural relics have been transformed into art installations, including 80 miner’s hats interwoven into an art piece.

Moon Park (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

Another piece “Dazzling Rose,” designed through technology, projects some sky lanterns on the old walls of the two mines where the coal containers were located.

Another piece “Dazzling Rose”, designed through the technology, projects the sky lanterns on the old walls of the two mines. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

The “Shi-Ti Slope Mine,” which has a history of more than 60 years, showcases some prosperous mine scenes at the time.  

Last but not least, “Wandering Under Umbrellas,” which features dozens of umbrellas hanging up above the stairs, is a must-see installation for all Instagram lovers.

“Wandering Under Umbrellas,” with dozens of umbrellas hanging up above the stair steps trail is also a must-see installation. (Courtesy of Taipei Walker)

Pingxi Jington art installations exhibition | From now until Nov. 30 