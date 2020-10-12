New Taipei ‘Moon Park’ lightens up night sky until November

TAIPEI (The China Post) — To appease those who have been unable to go abroad during the pandemic, the New Taipei City Government has held three special events amid this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

An art exhibition, divided into six sections, showcases various light installations in Pingxi’s Jingtong. Another highlights, the “Moon Park,” the most popular exhibition area, runs until the end of November.

Among the startling light installations surrounding the Jingtong station, “Dream Galaxy,” created by Taiwanese comics artist Wan Wan, features a 3-meter-high dreamy milk way balloon surrounded by cute, luminescent rabbit lanterns.

What’s more? The “Moon Park” boasts the most #Instaworthy Moon-shaped swing chair.

In light of the history of mining in Jingtong, Pingxi, some local cultural relics have been transformed into art installations, including 80 miner’s hats interwoven into an art piece. Another piece “Dazzling Rose,” designed through technology, projects some sky lanterns on the old walls of the two mines where the coal containers were located.

The “Shi-Ti Slope Mine,” which has a history of more than 60 years, showcases some prosperous mine scenes at the time.

Last but not least, “Wandering Under Umbrellas,” which features dozens of umbrellas hanging up above the stairs, is a must-see installation for all Instagram lovers.

Pingxi Jington art installations exhibition | From now until Nov. 30