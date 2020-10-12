另類毛小孩選集紅遍全球　靈感竟來自「這」經典美劇｜UK photographer finds ‘purrfect’ match for new portraits

【看CP學英文】雖然大部分的人都知道人生與藝術有時會意外的雷同，然而有時動物和人類的相似度更是爆表，人與動物的相似神貌因此成為倫敦攝影師Gerrard Gethings的靈感來源。

While most people agree that “life imitates art,” some argue that animals have eerily similar features to humans that create uncanny portraits, as proven by London-based photographer Gerrard Gethings.

以拍攝長相相似的狗狗和人像聞名，Gerrard近期偶然看見一隻貓長得像知名美劇《六人行》的演員，決定開始創作人與貓的作品。

Known for his photography featuring a person and dog that resemble each other, side by side, Gethings’ newest project involved matching faces with cats, as he was recently when he saw a cat that looked like “Friends” actor, David Schwimmer.

根據外媒報導，Gerrard表示需先拍攝貓咪，再根據貓的毛色、紋路、姿勢、或眼神來找出適合的配角。

According to an interview with foreign media, Gethings revealed that cats portraits came first, and based on each animal’s fur markings, a certain pose, or its resemblance to a celebrity, he would seek out the corresponding human counterparts.

媒體透露，他通常會透過Instagram找尋願意配合的人，而大部分的人也願意參與計畫。

Ahead of the release of his new book, Gethings told foreign media that he usually asked for human models through social media such as Instagram, where most people are very willing to be photographed for the project.

然而，貓相對狗而言更難捕捉，Gerrard也得專門到貓咪主人家進行拍攝。

However, as cats are more temperamental than dogs, Gethings had to go to the owners’ home to capture his shot.

與外媒專訪中，Gerrard表示拍攝過程有時非常漫長，貓咪經常不肯乖乖坐好，最後也有可能落得雙手空空回家。

In an interview with foreign media, Gethings said that sometimes the shoot would take forever, as the cats wouldn’t sit still or in the correct seat, while other times he had to go away empty-handed as the cat refused to cooperate, even with incentives present.

Gerrard最新的作品「你長得像你的貓嗎？」將於週一10月12日出版。

Ultimately, Gethings finished his project and his book “Do You Look Like Your Cat” was released on Monday, Oct. 12.

Check Gerrad Gethings’ Instagram and Website for more information.

“Do You Look Like Your Cat? A Matching Game” by Gerrard Gethings/@gezgethings and Debora Robertson, laurenceking.com