日本喪屍漫畫出現「這畫面」 網友瘋傳：搭台灣公車陰影太深 | Japanese zombie manga venturing into Jiufen sparks online discussion

【看CP學英文】九份一直以來深受日本觀光客喜愛，為來台遊客熱門必訪景點之一。近日有著美版PTT之稱的論壇Reddit瘋傳日本熱門殭屍漫畫《請叫我英雄》的其中兩頁，其背景設定在台灣九份，掀起一波熱議。

Jiufen has long been a popular destination among Japanese tourists.

Against this backdrop, two pages of the popular Japanese zombie comic, “I Am a Hero,” posted to Reddit caused a heated discussion online over the weekend when social media users discovered that the storyline was set in Taiwan’s Jiufen.

一名Reddit網友@u/Environmental_Rub_31週五PO出兩張擷取自漫畫《請叫我英雄》圖片，只見圖中描繪一台車急駛在九份老街前人來人往的彎道，讓乘客驚叫：「開太快啦！」

A Reddit user @u/Environmental_Rub_31 posted two pictures taken from “I Am a Hero” on Friday, in which a van passes through Jiufen’s old street at hight speed, leaving the passengers shouting: “You’re going too fast!”

原PO要大家猜猜這部漫畫場景為何，後揭曉答案是台灣九份，並分享他當時看到第96話九份場景感到相當驚喜。

The aforesaid social media user, who asked others to guess where the scene of this comic was inspired by, discovered that it was Jiufen in Taiwan.

“I was surprised when I saw this in the manga,” the user wrote.

貼文旋即引發熱議，有網友補充道，這部漫畫主場景雖然設在日本，但後面故事情節有小分支，並將場景移到台灣。除了九份老街，漫畫內的人物還有造訪阿妹茶樓(A-MEI Tea House)，以及永康街附近街道。

In response to the post, one user explained that the comic is set in Japan but it veers into a small sub-story in Taiwan.

In addition to Jiufen Old Street, the characters in the comic also visit the A-MEI Tea House and the neighborhood near Yongkang street.

網友紛紛回應表示，「太酷了！我知道日本觀光客很喜歡九份，很開心看到場景出現在漫畫裡」、「日本人似乎很喜歡九份」、「有聽說九份是神隱少女場景的靈感來源」。

One of the users commented: “Cool! I know Jiufen is pretty popular with Japanese tourists, nice to see it pop up in a manga.”

One said that Japanese people seem to like Jiufen for some reason while the other wrote that he just learned Jiufen was the inspiration behind the town in Spirited Away.

事實上，有日本網友曾分享在九份搭公車的經驗，山路車神連續下坡左彎右拐讓日觀光客直呼「這跟日本真的差太多了。」

A Japanese once shared his experience of taking a bus in Jiufen on social media, saying that the driver began rocketing down the winding road after having left the narrow streets of Jiufen’s old town.

“It’s a far cry from the Japanese bus driver,” the user commented.

或許是因為在九份搭公車的經驗激發了這部漫畫作者的創作靈感。

Perhaps it was the experience of taking a bus in Jiufen that inspired the author of this comic.

日本漫畫家花澤健吾的作品《請叫我英雄》曾多次獲得日本漫畫大賞獎項，2016年更曾被翻拍成電影，登上大螢幕。

“I Am a Hero,” written by Kengo Hanazawa, has won Japanese cartoon grand prizes and was even remade into a movie in 2016.