Name change not a priority for now: KMT head

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) responded that a possible name change of the opposition party’s official name, switching “China” with “Republic of China,” saying this is not a priority for now.

Speaking to local media on Monday, Chiang was commenting on an earlier suggestion made by KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) on Facebook, requesting that the official name of the party, “China (Chinese) KMT,” is changed to “Republic of China (ROC) KMT.”

According to Chiang, a name change is not a priority at the current time.

The party chairman said, on the other hand, that keeping a close eye on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) and preventing Taiwan from becoming a one-party dominant system is of great importance.

Since the party’s inception 126 years ago, the KMT has undergone various name-changes, none of which have influenced the way they operate, the chairman remarked.

Chiang, therefore, reiterated that people should place more emphasis on issues such as national security, cross-strait relations, and imported pork for the time being.