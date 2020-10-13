Fans delighted at Japanese zombie manga venturing into Jiufen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Jiufen has long been a popular destination among Japanese tourists.

Against this backdrop, two pages of the popular Japanese zombie comic, “I Am a Hero,” posted to Reddit caused a heated discussion online over the weekend when social media users discovered that the storyline was set in Taiwan’s Jiufen.

A Reddit user @u/Environmental_Rub_31 posted two pictures taken from “I Am a Hero” on Friday, in which a van passes through Jiufen’s old street at hight speed, leaving the passengers shouting: “You’re going too fast!”

The aforesaid social media user, who asked others to guess where the scene of this comic was inspired by, discovered that it was Jiufen in Taiwan.

“I was surprised when I saw this in the manga,” the user wrote.

In response to the post, one user explained that the comic is set in Japan but it veers into a small sub-story in Taiwan.

In addition to Jiufen Old Street, the characters in the comic also visit the A-MEI Tea House and the neighborhood near Yongkang street.

One of the users commented: “Cool! I know Jiufen is pretty popular with Japanese tourists, nice to see it pop up in a manga.”

One said that Japanese people seem to like Jiufen for some reason while the other wrote that he just learned Jiufen was the inspiration behind the town in Spirited Away.

A Japanese once shared his experience of taking a bus in Jiufen on social media, saying that the driver began rocketing down the winding road after having left the narrow streets of Jiufen’s old town.

“It’s a far cry from the Japanese bus driver,” the user commented.

Perhaps it was the experience of taking a bus in Jiufen that inspired the author of this comic.

“I Am a Hero,” written by Kengo Hanazawa, has won Japanese cartoon grand prizes and was even remade into a movie in 2016.