Age-defying Joey Wong buys Taiwan boba tea at supermarket in Canada

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Taiwanese actress Joey Wong (王祖賢) was recently spotted in a shopping mall in Vancouver buying some bubble milk tea.

A Weibo user posted a photo earlier this week showing the 53-year-old actress waiting in a checkout line at the supermarket.

The famous actress, known for her soft and soothing voice, reportedly headed to a bubble milk tea shop afterward. The Weibo user said: “She also loves milk tea! I should have bought it later and lined up.”

The post has attracted much attention on social media, with many saying that Wong looks ageless and beautiful. One commented, “Although the photos are blurry, she is still gorgeous wearing a face mask.”

The actress, best known for playing female ghost Nie Xiaoqian (聶小倩) in the Hong Kong movie “A Chinese Ghost Story” (倩女幽魂) in 1987, retired from acting in 2005 and migrated to Canada.