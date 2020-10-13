Taiwan main opposition media could be silenced before year end: Political pundit

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) called on the public to protect Taiwan’s “democracy” and “press freedom” on Tuesday amid reports that the main opposition media, CTi News (中天新聞台), is poised to be shut down before year end.

Lo, a member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) and the director of the Institute of Revolutionary Practice (革命實踐研究院), quoted an unnamed source on Facebook to claim that the satellite cable news channel operated by Chung T’ien Television is on the radar screen of the National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會).

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) is allegedly using the NCC, which was established to be an independent body charged with regulating the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors and safeguarding freedom of the press, as a censorship tool, the political pundit said.

中天關定了過去這一段時間我有時會接到一位「深喉嚨」的消息傳給我一些重要的訊息到目前為上，他的消息或預判的準確度幾乎是100％包括這次東廠陳菊查我306元的政治獻金其實，當陳菊東廠説我4筆政治獻金資料不符我想，我有8000多… 由羅智強發佈於 2020年10月12日 星期一

The Legislature on July 10 confirmed five nominees to serve on Taiwan’s top telecommunications and broadcasting regulator to the dismay of the opposition which claims that four of the five nominees were aligned with the pro-DPP camp.

Lo argued that the decision may be made public after a planned NCC meeting on Oct. 26 during which the CTi News’ bid to extend its license will be reviewed.

He called on supporters of the opposition party to protect Taiwan’s “democracy” and “press freedom” ahead of the company’s license deadline slated in early December.

Regardless of your political views, Lo stressed that the public should fight against the ongoing plan to turn local media into government’s mouthpieces.