老外帶韭菜臭豆腐登高山？原因曝光引網讚：真台灣人 | U.S. expat recommends the best stinky tofu

【看CP學英文】日前，一張臭豆腐照，搭配壯闊翠綠的山巒背景，在美國論壇Reddit瘋傳引發討論，吸引許多外國網友留言分享對於台灣臭豆腐印象。

A photo of stinky tofu, with endless mountains in the backdrop, went viral on the U.S. forum Reddit, attracting many users to share their impressions of Taiwan’s stinky tofu.

搭配這張「臭豆腐照」，PO文寫道：「我愛臭豆腐。」從簡單一句話可以感受到這位在台老外對於台灣經典美食深深的愛。

Alongside the photo, the user wrote, “I love stinky tofu.” From this simple sentence, one can feel the deep love of this foreigner in Taiwan for classic Taiwanese food.

The China Post特別訪問到臭豆腐頭號粉絲， 她叫做克里斯塔·巴克(Christa Barker)今年33歲來自美國，在台灣已經住了四年。目前住在新竹竹北的她熱情地分享道，這張照片是在新竹尖石的宇老觀景台拍攝，而照片中的主角正是宇老著名的「韭菜臭豆腐」。

In an interview with The China Post, the Stinky Tofu’s number one fan, Christa Barker, a 33-year-old from the United States said that the photo was taken at Yulao Lookout in Jianshi, Hsinchu County.

She said that has lived in Taiwan for four years and is currently living in Zhubei.

宇老臭豆腐堪稱是全台最高的臭豆腐店，海拔約1,450公尺，位在通往司馬庫斯的必經道路上。

Yu Lao Stinky Tofu is the highest stinky tofu vendor in Taiwan, located at an altitude of 1,450 meters above sea level on the road leading to Smangus.

雖說臭豆腐是台灣代表小吃，但許多老外聞到那味道總是避之唯恐不及。然而，對於巴克來說，炸臭豆腐不僅是人間美味，更是她與台灣土地之間的連結。

Although stinky tofu is one of Taiwan’s most famous street food, many foreigners are always scared of the smell of it.

For Barker, however, fried stinky tofu is more than just a delicacy; it forms a deeper connection between her and the land.

「臭豆腐是我最愛的台灣小吃。無論何時何地，必定聞香下馬，立馬買一份來吃。」巴克娓娓道來，她尤其推薦新竹高鐵站附近一間披薩店的「臭豆腐披薩」。

“Stinky Tofu is my favorite Taiwanese food. I stop and get it anytime I see (or smell) it.”

As a fan of stinky tofu, she highly recommended the restaurant called “Family Pizza” near the Hsinchu HSR which sells “stinky tofu pizza.”

身為臭豆腐愛好者，這個夏天她與好友沙米爾(Shamir)相約環島，兩人立志吃遍各地臭豆腐，結果兩周內竟然吃了六次臭豆腐。

This summer, Barter went on a road trip with her friend Shamir and they decided to eat stinky tofu every time they found it.

The two ended up eating it six times in two weeks.

事實上，巴克並不是一開始就愛這又臭又香的在地小吃。回想起初次來台品嘗臭豆腐，她表示第一次吃的是用竹籤串起的白色臭豆腐，吃了一口後一年都不敢再碰。

Barker didn’t start out loving this smelly food. Recalling the first time she tried white stinky tofu on a stick, she said she didn’t like it.

直到一年後朋友勸她試試炸臭豆腐，自此她才深深愛上這款小吃。

It wasn’t until a year later that a friend convinced her to try fried stinky tofu, and she has since fallen in love with it.

「臭～豆～腐～」每當她來到住了3年的基隆，聽到一位老伯推著推車叫賣著香噴噴的臭豆腐，她總是忍不住停下腳步，買一份老伯的臭豆腐大啖一番，而這也是她對基隆美好記憶之一。

Barker still remembered that in Keelung this old man was pushing a cart with a speaker saying “choooo dooo fuuuu.”

Any time when she heard it, she would stop to buy stinky tofu, and this is one of her fondest memories of Keelung.