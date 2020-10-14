紐約公司徵選禁單眼皮　網友怒：把周杰倫放哪？｜Racist casting call for ‘monolid’ Asian actors enrages Twitter

【看CP學英文】近期，紐約一家廣告人才仲介公司Paladino Casting因為在徵選亞裔人士的廣告單中要求「沒有單眼皮，長像乾淨、白、膚色粉潤、和沒有痣或任何其他標記在臉上」的亞洲人，引發推特網友熱議。

Social media users on Twitter have expressed their displeasure following a call by New York City-based Paladino Casting for Asians who are not “monolid” but have a “clean, white and pinky” skin without “dots or circles” on their faces.

公告單中表示，此公司在找華人或韓國裔帶有兒女的女子，徵選者必須符合多重條件，其中包括有「杏仁樣的眼睛，但是不能太垂，也不能是單眼皮」。

According to the casting notice, the company is looking for a Chinese or Korean woman with a child or children boasting “almond-shaped eyes, but not too down-turned or monolid” among other things.

「幸運者」會以500美金(約新台幣14,350元)被雇用，並在10月17日開始拍攝Kinder Joy廣告。

The “lucky” actors will be featured in a Kinder Joy commercial set to start shooting on Oct. 17. They will receive US$500 (around NT$14,350).

然而，誇張的徵選條件被許多人視為「歧視」，而此貼文也被演員和加拿大國際親善大使劉思慕(Simu Liu)標記後寫道：「親愛的Paladino Casting, ＸＸＸ。驕傲的單眼皮華人 上。」徵選通知仍不斷被轉發、譴責。

The ambiguous casting call, which was deemed discriminatory by many, became viral after the actor and UNICEF Canada ambassador Simu Liu called out the casting agency in a tweet, saying “Dear Paladino Casting, F**k you. Signed, a proudly-monolidded Asian.”

Dear Paladino Casting, F**k you. Signed,

A Proudly-Monolidded Asian pic.twitter.com/x0ifCM2ptq — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 10, 2020

單眼皮為許多東亞裔人士的特徵，其中台灣巨星包括高以翔、周杰倫和王力宏等皆為單眼皮。

Monolid features are common among people of East Asian descent, including Taiwan where famous stars such as late model-actor Godfrey Gao, Jay Chou, and Wang Leehom have gained global recognition.

推特網友也點列出在好萊塢影界中成就非凡的亞裔單眼皮演員，包括成龍、《檀島警騎2.0》韓國巨星金大賢(Daniel Dae Kim)和《霹靂嬌娃》演員劉玉玲(Lucy Liu)。

Twitter users also listed iconic Asian actors who have monolid features, such as Jackie Chan, “Hawaii 5.0” star, Daniel Dae Kim and “Charlie’s Angels” actress, Lucy Liu.

許多亞裔演員也在推特上大力譴責此仲介公司，更有網友點出公司要找「亞洲人，但不能長得太亞洲人樣，以推銷給亞洲觀眾」的矛盾。

As other Asian actors rallied to condemn the casting agency, others also called out the company for looking for “Asians” but not “‘too Asian’ even though they are marketing to Asians.”

眾多回應中，有一位網友也質疑，「臉上不能有痣或任何其他標誌」是不是代表完全不能有傷疤、缺陷或胎記。對此，劉思慕也回覆：「我三項全中。完全沒機會。」

Among other replies, a Twitter user also questioned whether “no dots or circles” on the skin included scars, blemishes, and birthmarks, to which Liu replied, “I’m three for three lol. I don’t stand a chance.”

同時，劉思慕也指出：「我從來沒有聽過有人以「粉潤」形容亞裔人士。」

“I’ve never heard Asians described as ‘pinky’ in my entire life,” Liu added.

Paladino Casting也已發表聲明，正式為「不可原諒的疏忽」致歉。

Paladino Casting has since released a statement apologizing for the “inexcusable oversight” and acknowledging their accountability for their part in posting the distressing notice.