Pre-ordering for New iPhone 12 series starts on Oct. 16 in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Apple fans can pre-order the newly unveiled iPhone 12 series as early as Oct. 16 before they hit stores a week later on Oct. 23.

The latest models include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and all models support 5G.

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Those with their eyes set on the smaller “mini” or larger “Pro” models will have to wait until Nov. 6 to pre-order. They will receive their device in stores on Nov. 13.

According to the Apple website, the new iPhone 12 series is equipped with the A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and will come in black, blue-green, red and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in four colors: pacific blue, graphite, gold, and silver.

Among the new iPhone options, the 5.4 inch-display iPhone 12 mini is priced at NT$23,900 (US$823) for a 64GB model which is the most affordable option.

On the other hand, the base price for a 64GB-model iPhone 12 and a 128GB-model iPhone 12 Pro are NT$26,900 and NT$33,900, respectively.

The most expensive model is the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of internal storage, priced at NT$48,400.