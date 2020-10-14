Pre-ordering for New iPhone 12 series starts on Oct. 16 in Taiwan

The latest iPhone 12 series debuted on Wednesday. (Screengrab from Apple website)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Apple fans can pre-order the newly unveiled iPhone 12 series as early as Oct. 16 before they hit stores a week later on Oct. 23.

The latest models include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and all models support 5G.

The new iPhones will all support 5G. (Screengrab from Apple video)

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro starting at 8 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Those with their eyes set on the smaller “mini” or larger “Pro” models will have to wait until Nov. 6 to pre-order. They will receive their device in stores on Nov. 13.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in four special colors. (Screengrab from Apple video)

According to the Apple website, the new iPhone 12 series is equipped with the A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and will come in black, blue-green, red and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come in four colors: pacific blue, graphite, gold, and silver. 

Among the new iPhone options,  the 5.4 inch-display iPhone 12 mini is priced at NT$23,900 (US$823) for a 64GB model which is the most affordable option. 

The iPhone 12 mini also boasts of a bigger screen albeit being smaller than iPhone SE. (Screengrab from Apple video)

On the other hand, the base price for a 64GB-model iPhone 12 and a 128GB-model iPhone 12 Pro are NT$26,900 and NT$33,900, respectively.

The most expensive model is the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of internal storage, priced at NT$48,400. 