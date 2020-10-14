台灣比薩新口味引熱議　老外諷：從火葬場出來的？ | Taiwan pushing pizza lovers to limit with new Halloween-themed delight

【看CP學英文】繼珍奶、臭豆腐、拉麵比薩，必勝客推出「黑比薩」迎接萬聖節的到來，全黑外皮讓網友直呼：「義大利人要進攻了喔！」

Following the success of the boba-flavored pizza as well as the stinky tofu and ramen-inspired delights, Pizza Hut Taiwan has announced a new “black pizza” for Halloween, with an all-black appearance that has many people saying: “Italians are about to attack Taiwan!”

萬聖節限定蒜香竹炭雞比薩撒上高溫酥炸的蒜香炸雞，搭配炫黑芝心餅皮，外型相當吸睛。

The Halloween-themed garlic bamboo charcoal chicken pizza topped with crispy fried garlic chicken boasts black cheesecake crust, a new recipe that will surely put Twitter on fire.

炫黑芝心餅皮是由天然孟宗竹研磨萃取出的竹炭粉，揉入麵糰中，加入芝心內餡後所製成。

The black cheese crust is made from bamboo charcoal powder, which is extracted from natural moso bamboo, and kneaded into the dough.

限定版比薩即日起至11月9日，為期一個月限量推出，每個大比薩售價新台幣459元。必勝客一發布消息，即引發網友熱議表示：「賦予烤焦雞肉新生命」、「視覺衝擊，味蕾重擊？」、「這比薩焦到像是從火化場烤出來的」。

The limited-edition pizza, prized at NT$459 (US$15.96), will be available for one month from now until Nov. 9. As soon as Pizza Hut Taiwan announced the news, many commented: “(Pizza Hut) gives new life to overcooked chicken.”

One said: “Visual shock, taste bud attack?” while the other wrote that this pizza is so burnt that it looks like it came from the crematorium.