老饕開箱料理包！網見「鱷魚頭」燉湯秒臉綠：這是恐龍嗎 | Taiwan social media users shocked at chicken soup recipe with a twist

【看CP學英文】天氣漸漸轉涼，不少家庭「煮」婦也打算替家人進補，打算熬煮雞湯來料理，不過近日就有網友在臉書社團分享一款烏骨雞湯料理包，同時貼出一組自己示範如何用料理包湯頭燉煮補湯的照片，沒想到原PO用來料理的不是雞肉、鮮魚，而是一顆完整的「鱷魚頭」，驚人畫面讓網友看完忍不住表示「太補了！」。

Many homemakers in Taiwan are preparing to cook chicken soup for their family and friends as the weather gets cooler.

With this observation in mind, a social media user recently unveiled on Facebook a “Silkie Chicken Soup Cooking Kit” whose main ingredient — a crocodile head — shocked many social media users.

One of them said: “That [the soup] may be a bit too rich!”

該名網友在臉書社團《全聯消費經驗老實說》貼出幾張照片，同時分享連鎖超市所販售的「烏雞料理包」湯頭不但鮮甜，還可以用來燉雞湯、魚湯。

只是這名網友口中的「魚湯」和常人想像的不太一樣！畫面中可以發現，原PO下鍋煮的可不是一般的魚，而是一塊完整的「鱷魚頭」，還特別放上打火機當作比例尺，就連一般的湯鍋也裝不下。

The photos posted on the Facebook group “PX Mart Consumer Experience-Honestly Speaking,” also included a caption complimenting the supermarket’s “Silkie Chicken Soup Kit” which is not only sweet but can also be used for stewing chicken or fish soups.

The catch was that the “fish soup,” as this social media user called it, is quite different from what people expect: a huge crocodile head, so large that it barely fits in the pot.

原PO就在文內表示這是豐年祭剩下來的「一顆魚頭」，同時附上自己的料理方式「刷洗之後，放入大鍋汆燙再洗淨一次，然後將料理包湯汁放入臉盆，加米酒開小火，魚頭起滾30分鐘再倒入烏骨雞」，只見亨煮過程中，整顆鱷魚頭張著大嘴露出尖牙，搭配進補常見的枸杞湯底相當違和。

The social media user explained that the “fish head” (a crocodile head actually) was some leftover from the Harvest Festival he cooked according to his recipe.

“After brushing the crocodile’s teeth and cleaning its head, put it in a big pot and boil it for a while, then clean it again,” he explained.

“After that, put the Silkie Chicken Soup Kit into the pot, add rice wine and turn down the heat. Let the fish head boil for 30 minutes, and then add the chicken.

畫面曝光後吸引網友討論，不少民眾就被這張照片嚇到直言「看到這篇整個感覺我的晚餐弱掉了」、「這魚頭也太真實的不得了！以為看到恐龍」、「我對鱷魚充滿敬畏、對於敢把整顆頭上桌的人更是佩服」，不過也有民眾表示「懂吃喔」、「真的好吃嗎？感覺鱷魚肉應該很硬」。

The post soon attracted a lot of discussions, with many people being shocked by it and saying, “My dinner seems so weak after seeing this.”

“This fish head is too graphic! I thought it was a dinosaur,” another one said. “You really know how to treat yourself,” and “Is it really good? I imagine crocodile meat would be very tough.”