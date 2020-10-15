拍浮誇宮廷照不用飛出國！排排紅柱百年古剎就在台南 | Check these #Instaworthy spots at Daxian Temple

【看CP學英文】位在台南白河的大仙寺擁有超過300年歷史，被列為三級古蹟，其主體以中國寺廟建築風格打造，其表面又帶有日本佛寺特色，文化的融合讓大仙寺從台灣眾多佛寺中脫穎而出。

Baihe Daxian Temple (白河大仙寺), a major Buddhist temple built more than 300 years ago in Tainan, is a class three historic landmark.

More importantly, its architecture boasts a combination of Chinese and Japanese cultures, marking it one of the most #Instaworthy temples in Taiwan.

從大仙寺壯觀的紅色牌樓進入後，會看到寺廟左側有一座龍池，一旁立有一尊觀世音菩薩。續往內走，會看到古樸低矮的小山門，此門建造於民國39年，兩旁邊門為圓拱門，造型富有變化。

After passing through the magnificent red main gate, you will see a dragon sitting in a pond on the left side of the temple and a Bodhisattva standing beside it. Also, you will see a rustic, low mini gate dating back from the 1950s’ with some round arches on the sides.

大仙寺內有六大殿，分別是大雄寶殿、觀音殿、三寶殿、地藏寶殿、準提殿、祖師殿，大殿建築各有特色。其中三寶殿內部運用大量檜木打造，108根檜木撐起這座富麗堂皇的廟宇，相當壯觀。

There are five main halls in the temple — the main hall, Guanyin hall, Sanbao hall, Cundhi hall, and Tzushr hall — each with its unique architecture.

Among other highlights, Sanbao Hall stands at the back of the temple. It features a stunning interior design that is made of a large number of cypress trees. 108 cypress trunks are used to support this magnificent temple, which will absolutely blow your mind.

值得一提的是，從大仙寺後方可以拍到遠方的九品塔矗立正中間，兩旁紅色大柱整齊排列，搭配蔚藍的天空，成為絕佳拍照景點。

What’s more? From the back of the Daxian temple, you can take pictures of the distant Jiuping columbarium standing right in the middle. The large red pillars line up on both sides to match the clear sky, making it an excellent photo spot for top Instagrammers.

因大仙寺為宗教聖地，來訪參觀務必注意不可喧嘩，享受一場寧靜的淨化心靈之旅。

As Daxian Temple is a sacred place of religion, visitors must be careful not to make any noise and enjoy a quiet journey to purify the mind.

地址：臺南市白河區仙草里岩前1號 | 732, No.1, Baihe District, Tainan City