九歲馬國皇室小公主爆紅！「厭世萌照」笑翻網友｜9 year-old Malaysia Princess goes viral over adorable poker face photos

馬來西亞皇室小公主賈·拉茲拉·薩菲亞（Raja Nazira Safya）憑著一系列萌照走入大眾的視野。（圖／翻攝自臉書）｜The Malaysian royal princess Raja Nazira Safya has come into the public eye with a series of adorable photos. (photo courtesy/ facebook)

馬來西亞皇室小公主賈·拉茲拉·薩菲亞（Raja Nazira Safya）憑著一系列萌照走入大眾的視野，年僅九歲的她不僅擁有精緻的混血感臉蛋，還個性十足，出席各大皇室活動的時候總是擺著一副厭世的臭臉，讓網友直呼實在太萌了。

Malaysian Royal Princess Raja Nazira Safya, 9, has recently come into the public eye in a series of adorable photos featuring her sweet but strong personality.

Whenever she attends a royal event, she is caught on camera with a world-weary facial expression, which a lot of social media users find cute.

薩菲亞小公主是霹靂州的蘇丹納茲林·穆茲林·沙伊和妻子端姑·扎拉·薩利姆的小女兒，儘管馬來西亞皇室成員曝光度相對較低，但她卻因為各種厭世萌照在網路上走紅。

A new series of photos of the daughter of HRH Sultan of Perak and Raja Permaisuri Zara has become viral despite the relatively low exposure of the Malaysian royal family.

薩菲亞經常陪著父親或爺爺一起出席各種皇室活動，但畢竟是稚氣未脫的小孩子，在現場總是耐不住無聊的擺出一張臭臉，甚至嘟起嘴，可愛萌樣往往成為全場焦點，讓記者們拍個不停。

Princess Safya, who often accompanies her father or grandfather to various royal events, was seen making a poker face and even pouting her lips in boredom to the pleasure of social media users who remark that she is still a child.

Her adorable look often attracts reporters’ attention during official events.

發現記者們在拍她，她還會順勢和大人們打鬧起來，擺出更多鬼臉，俏皮逗趣的模樣也總是引來現場來賓哄堂大笑。

When she notices reporters taking pictures of her, she will play along with the adults and make more funny faces, which always makes the guests laugh.

漂亮的她就連走路都十分霸氣，出席活動總是走在家人前頭，散發出超模般的自信。小小年紀就話題性十足的薩菲亞公主未來發展令人期待。

The cute little Princess even walks fiercely as she always precedes her family members when attending events, exuding the confidence of a supermodel. 

With such popularity at a very young age, Princess Safya’s future developments have attracted the attention of social media users. 

馬來西亞仍有 9 個州維持世襲統治制度，因此全國一共有9個皇室，皇室成員眾多。蘇丹王按照順序輪流出任，並不握有實權，更多的是精神領袖，一般擔任外交出訪等任務。

Nine states in Malaysia still follow a hereditary rule system. With 9 royal families in the country, there are quite a lot of royal members. The King of Sultan holds no real power but acts more like a symbolic leader who is generally responsible for diplomatic missions.

