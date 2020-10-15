鬼鬼辣秀蠻腰尬舞PIKO太郎　太緊張亂叫釋放壓力 | Gui Gui teams up with Pikotaro for debut album’s cover song

【看CP學英文】以《PPAP》聞名的日本歌手PIKO太郎，首度跨海為鬼鬼吳映潔新歌《Gugoo Game》撐腰，該支MV首度以台、日「雲拍攝」完成。

Taiwanese singer-actress Emma Wu (吳映潔), nicknamed Gui Gui, announced on Wednesday a new song in collaboration with the singer of “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PPAP,” Daimaou Kosaka, also known by his stage name Pikotaro.

The music video, “Gugoo Game,” the cover song of the new album (GX), was reportedly shot remotely in Taiwan and Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

只見鬼鬼身穿顯眼的虎紋造型服裝，頭上則是頂著美少女戰士月光仙子髮型化身「虎紋仙子」，與豹紋PIKO太郎尬舞，可愛且俏皮。

For the occasion, the 31-year-old singer is wearing a tiger-print outfit with a pair of “Sailor Moon” buns and long pigtails while dancing with Pikotaro in his signature leopard print costume.

出道15年的鬼鬼吳映潔個人首張新專輯《GX》於2020年9月22日發行數位版。鬼鬼2005年參加電視節目《我愛黑澀會》美眉選拔賽正式出道踏入演藝圈。

Ghost’s debut album “GX” was released in digital format on Sept. 22, marking it the first full album since she debuted in 2005 as one of the original members of “Blackie’s Teenage Club” (我愛黑澀會), a variety show seeking talents.