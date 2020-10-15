‘Is this a joke?’ Nick Chou’s new hair color draws backlash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The new hair cut of Taiwanese rapper-actor Nick Chou (周湯豪) — a bright mix of blue and green resembling mint chocolate — drew mixed reactions on Thursday among social media users.

The 32-year-old singer, who recently dyed his hair for the released his latest music video, “Future in your eyes,” posted the photos on Facebook one day earlier.

“Don’t ask me what color this is… It’s a little blue, a little green, but it’s not Tiffany,” he wrote with a smile.

Social media users were not convinced, however, with some calling his new look that draws inspiration from popular K-pop singers “so ugly.”

Responding to the backlash, the singer replied with humor, saying “Don’t talk about yourself like that…” like in his hit song “So handsome we broke up” (帥到分手).

The post has also attracted some celebs’ responses including Gui Gui who speculated that he might have a “tough scalp” for boasting a color like that.

Up Lee (阿璞), lead vocalist in Taiwanese pop-rock band 831, described the controversial hair color as something that one only sees on dolls, while some fans said it’s the color of mint chocolate.

Born into an acting family with both parents being entertainers, Nick Chou has so far released three albums, four singles while gradually following in the footsteps of his parents into the acting.

In 2018, he was a finalist in the rap talent show “The Rap of China” (中國新說唱).