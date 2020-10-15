美國帥哥盤點台北小籠包　「這家」竟完勝鼎泰豐 | U.S. YouTuber unveils top 5 Xiaolongbao restaurants in Taipei

【看CP學英文】美國型男沈偉倫 (Nial Stewart)，綽號奶油，來到台灣之前他是一名老師，同時也是中英翻譯員。因緣際會下於2016年來到台灣，在此落地深耕，現在他不僅是 WTO姐妹會固定班底、專業翻譯、也是推廣台灣美食、旅遊、文化的YouTuber。

American influencer Nial Stewart, nicknamed Cream (His name sounds like cream in Chinese), was a Chinese translator and teacher before moving to Taiwan in 2016.

Now he is not only a regular guest of a TV show and a professional translator but also a YouTuber promoting Taiwan’s culture, tourism and foods.

Nial Stewart與另一半Jane兩人熱愛小籠包，他們特別拍攝一支影片，吃遍台北六家著名小籠包店，最後各自選出五家最佳小籠包店，台灣人與美國人的排名有什麼不同呢?一起來看影片揭曉吧！

Nial Stewart and his Taiwanese partner Jane are so passionate about xiaolongbao that they made a special video about eating at six famous xiaolongbao restaurants in Taipei.

They end up ranking the top five Xiaolongbao restaurants and giving the reasons why they like it. What is the difference in the rankings of an American and Taiwanese? Let’s find out!

追蹤奶油哥 | Follow Nial Stewart | Instagram | Facebook