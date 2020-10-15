影／中國戲劇靈魂在服裝　亞洲最優戲服店就在廣州 | Chinese opera preserves costume-making traditions

【看CP學英文】傳統的廣州戲劇少了華麗的服裝就無法成一齣完美的演出。這些平均每50公尺的布鑲上無數的亮片、珠子和迷你燈，需要耗費8000多小時才能完成。

Traditional Cantonese plays would be incomplete without exquisite costumes on display.

With heavily embroidered designs fitted from over 50 meters of cloth embellished with sequins, beads, and lights, these costumes require a painstaking 8,000 hours to complete.

廣州的戲服設計師提供頂級的服務以配合現代戲劇要求。近期，觀眾對於表演和視覺設計的標準提高不少，尤其在高清晰的手機畫質下，更是被放大檢視。

Costume designers in Guangzhou offer a state of the art service that caters to modern opera demands. They specialize in tailor-made costumes that will “perfectly match your figure.”

In recent years, opera enthusiasts have raised expectations for opera performances and production designs as high-quality smartphone pictures have become a new tool for scrutiny.

這些高品質的戲服為戲劇劇情和多元角色中不可或缺的一員，而設計的顏色和圖案代表著角色的個性和社會地位。其中，紅色、黃色、龍和鳳凰等圖案象徵著皇室貴族的顯貴地位。

These high-quality costumes are integral to the opera storyline and its revolving characters.

Color and patterns on these designs are indications of social status and a character’s personality. Most notably, red, yellow, dragons, and phoenixes are symbolic of royal identity.

至今，亞洲區域的顧客仍深信好的服裝能襯托出更好的表演，所以戲服依舊非常夯。

The demand for these costumes remains high as customers from across Asia believe that well-made costumes enhance the quality of performances.