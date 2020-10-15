老饕級台式蛋餅引老外暴動！連台人都驚呼：我怎麼沒吃過？ | Taiwanese omelet making video goes viral on Reddit

【看CP學英文】蛋餅是許多台灣人心目中最愛的早餐選項。近日，一則台式蛋餅製作影片在美國論壇Reddit爆紅，引發外國網友熱議直呼：「看起來好好吃！」

Taiwanese omelet is a popular breakfast option for many Taiwanese. A recent video on the making of a Taiwanese omelet has become an instant hit on Reddit, causing foreign users to exclaim: “It looks so delicious!”

Reddit網友u/aloofloofah貼文標題名為「製作台灣雞肉蛋餅」，內文附上一則影片，影片中，廚師先是用特製瓶罐將粉漿一排排鋪在煎鍋上，畫成格紋狀，之後再把一顆顆蛋打上，撒上九層塔。

The user u/aloofloofah posted the video, titled “Making Taiwanese chicken and egg omelet,” in which the chef first lays the batter in rows on the frying table and draws a checkered pattern.

Next, he puts eggs on the cooked batter and sprinkles basil on top of the mixture.

等到粉漿凝固後，老闆將整一片片蛋餅鏟起，最後放上雞肉包起來，美味的古早味粉漿蛋餅就完成了！

After the batter has solidified, the chef shovels up slices of the omelets and wraps the chicken in it. That’s it!

療癒蛋餅製作影片引起外國網友熱烈回應，許多人表示看起來很美味，肚子都餓了。

The checkered omelet video has attracted many responses from foreigners, many of whom said it looked so delicious that they were hungry.

也有網友留言寫道：「拜託送來美國德州吧」、「那些乳白色線條是什麼？膠水嗎?」、「去年有去台灣居然錯過了，看來必須再回去一趟了。」

In response, some said that “Please send it to Texas” while another asked, “What are the lines? Glue?”

Another commented: “Looks like I missed out on something when I visited last year, darn guess I’ll just have to go back…”

另一方面也有台灣網友表示，自己身為台灣人居然不知道這家蛋餅覺得難過。

On the other hand, a Taiwanese said that he didn’t know about this omelet maker.

這間「在心蛋餅鋪」就位在三峽台北大學附近，店家主打使用由麵粉與水製成的古早味粉漿餅皮。蛋餅可選擇包菜或是包飯，每份售價新台幣35至60元。

Zaixin omelet shop is located in Sanxia, New Taipei near the National Taipei University.

The shop specializes in traditional Taiwanese omelet made of flour and water. You can choose from wrapped vegetables or rice, and each omelet costs NT$35-60 (US$1.22 – 2.09).