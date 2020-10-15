Trump goes on Twitter rant over alleged censorship of Biden’s story

TAIPEI (The China Post) — U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at social media giants on Oct. 15, following Twitter and Facebook’s decisions to restrict access to a controversial report on U.S. Presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his alleged affiliations with a Ukrainian business.

The article published by the New York Post, titled “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad” was based on information obtained from an unnamed owner of a computer repair shop, who handed a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, foreign media said.

The story which focused on an email from 2015 allegedly implicates the former vice-president in connection with his son’s Ukraine business.

In response to the president’s email, Facebook spokesperson, Andy Stone released a statement claiming that the reduced distribution of the said article on their platform is part of their “standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation.”

Twitter also responded in a similar manner, stating that restrictions were enforced because private details including email addresses and phone numbers were divulged in the article, as well as its violation of Twitter’s “Hacked Materials Policy”.

The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules.https://t.co/plPa5SZ3we — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 14, 2020

To this, Trump tweeted his displeasure over the social media platforms’ actions and wrote, “So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ Emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!”

So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020

According to the Congressional Research Service, Section 230 protects online service providers like social media companies from being held liable for transmitting or taking down user-generated content.

Therefore, in repealing section 230, Twitter may be required to take down more content, including many of Trump’s tweets, U.S.media reported.