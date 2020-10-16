老外看台灣／直擊台灣阿嬤練英文　老外讚：這精神值得敬佩！| Taiwan grandma wins praise for her dedication to learn English

【看CP學英文】一位台灣阿嬤近期因為在台北捷運上用功讀英文感動了外國網友，當下的畫面被捕捉後網友也特別標上：「想學新語言永遠不嫌晚」，一夕間爆紅。

A Taiwanese grandma has received praise online after a foreigner in Taiwan captured her photo while she was studying English on the Taipei MRT.

“You are never too old to learn a new language,” the Reddit user said about her.

照片的角度因為稍高，讓網友可以看到阿嬤的筆記裡充滿英文單字、短句和中文的對應翻譯。

Taken from a towering angle, the photo shows the elder carefully looking over her notes which include short English sentences with their Mandarin counterparts.

阿嬤似乎完全沈浸在書本的世界中，甚至還將手靠在口罩下，似乎非常專心。

The grandma appeared completely immersed in her studying as she cupped one hand over her mask-covered face.

照片被貼到美版PTT論壇Reddit後馬上得到網友熱烈回應，而其中一位外國網友也分享了自己的母親如何利用手機軟體學中文和日文。

The photo, which was posted on Reddit, quickly became a hit among foreigners as one shared their mother’s endeavors of learning Chinese and Japanese through language-learning apps.

台灣的網友也集結到照片下方留言表示這張照片讓他們想起小時候曾為阿公阿嬤開啟英文小學堂的回憶。

Taiwanese social media users also commented that the photo reminded them of their childhood when they would hold English lessons for their grandparents.

另一位網友在細看筆記內容後也開玩笑的指出，因為裡面有一句「警察在追捕槍手」，推斷阿嬤學的應該是美式英語。

Another foreigner also poked fun at the sentences the grandma was studying, which included “The police are chasing the gunman,” saying with a smile that this must be American English.

筆記中也可見「雞」、「紙箱」、「挨餓」和「羊肉」等字眼，似乎代表阿嬤目前的課程已到食物或飲食章節了。

Words such as “chicken,” “carton,” “starving” and “lamb” were also seen on the notes, which seemed to indicate the hard-working student was in the eating-related context of her lesson.