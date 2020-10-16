老外看台灣／台北街頭竟驚見斑馬屁股　外媒記者大讚：台灣人有創意！| Foreigner amused by ‘quirky’ Taipei’s zebra butt street art

【看CP學英文】走在台北的街頭，一位外國人突然在馬路中間大笑，原因就是因為她正面對一個巨型的斑馬屁股紅綠燈。

While walking down the middle of the street in Taipei, a foreigner found herself laughing in the middle of the crosswalk. The reason? She was facing a huge zebra butt with a timer counting down the seconds before the light turned red.

妮可拉・史密斯是一駐台外媒記者。通常撰寫亞洲較為嚴肅議題的她，有時也會在個人社群媒體平台上分享在台灣看到的新奇事物。

Nicola Smith is a correspondent for the Telegraph, and is currently based in Taiwan. An expert at reporting important issues in Asia, she also shares casual and fun pictures of things that entertain or amuse her in Taiwan.

近期，她分享了一張位在市民大道和敦化北路交叉口的斑馬屁股紅綠燈藝術裝置。

One such picture was a zebra butt traffic light located at the intersection of Civic Boulevard (市民大道) and Dunhua North Road (敦化北路).

奇特的造型讓妮可拉在照片下方表示：「到底怎麼樣的都市規劃會讓工程師想『或許我們應該把紅綠燈放進斑馬的屁股裡』？奇妙的台北。這讓我開心了一整個晚上。」

The odd public art led Smith to tweet, “What city planner thinks ‘maybe we should put crosswalk lights in a zebra butt’? Quirky #Taipei. It brightened my evening.”

This made me laugh. What city planner thinks ‘maybe we should put crosswalk lights in a zebra butt’? Quirky #Taipei It brightened my evening pic.twitter.com/gyNziXcNAT — Nicola Smith (@niccijsmith) October 13, 2020

她的貼文馬上招來外國網友和本地人熱烈討論，有一位網友也在貼文下留言表示自己每次看到台灣「會跳舞的小綠人」」都覺得很好玩。

The tweet attracted the attention of the foreign community and locals alike, with one foreigner quickly chiming in, adding that he had always been amused by the “green man” in Taiwan’s crosswalk traffic lights, which does “a little jive as he walks.”

其實，這個名為「時間斑馬線」的裝置藝術早在1999年就被設立，為台灣最老的公共藝術之一。

In fact, first established in 1999, the zebra butt is one of Taiwan’s oldest public artworks and was named “Crosswalk for time” (時間斑馬線).

由於這個位在台北市中心的斑馬只有下班身，設立一年後，有另一位藝術家在路的另一端擺了一隻乖乖在籠子裡，完整的斑馬。

As the public art piece only had the bottom half of the zebra, a new zebra-in-a-cage display was later erected a year later in another section of the street.