不用連假也能狂歡週末！網美盤點三大最夯豪華露營｜Relax in comfort at these 3 #Instaworthy glamping spots

【看CP學英文】中秋節一過，涼意也漸漸襲來，這種秋高氣爽的日子，最適合全家大小一同出遊，遠離塵囂。想要親近大自然去露營，卻不想準備那麼多裝備嗎？別擔心，Glamping豪華露營正夯，結合「Glamorous奢靡豪華」與「Camping露營」，無須扛著大包小包，體驗戶外生活好簡單。

Once the Mid-Autumn Festival was celebrated, the weather gradually cools down, which is a perfect time for a family vacation out of the bustling city. Are you the type of person who is eager to embrace the nature and enjoy camping but too lazy to prepare all the gears? We’ve got some good news for you! Glamping, a combination of “glamorous” and “camping”, gives you a full package of the fun camping has to offer without any arduous preparation in advance.

新竹遇見嵨繞 | “ Encounter Earth” in Hsinchu

坐落於海拔1200公尺的山上，園區四面皆是山巒環繞，令人心曠神怡！此營區更貼心的設計是擁有兩層階梯式營區，有效分散帳篷，遊客皆能盡情欣賞山嵐美景。

Situated at the altitude of 1200 meters above sea level, Encounter Earth is surrounded by mountains, which is definitely refreshing. What’s more, it is designed with terraced camping area where campers are allowed to relish the breathtaking scenery without being blocked by other tents.

遇見嵨繞的夜晚更是您不可錯過的，空氣清新加上無任何光害干擾，只要一抬頭便是星光閃爍的夜空，更不時有流星劃過。

Encounter Earth is even more charming at night. Due to the fresh air and zero light pollution, the sky is embedded with countless of shining stars, and there are even meteor from time to time.

營區販售各種飲料零食，也有穩定供應熱水的淋浴間，環境相當舒適。

All kinds of snacks and beverages and even hot shower are available in Encounter Earth.

地址｜How to get there：新竹縣尖石鄉9號｜No.9, Jianshi Township, Hsinchu County

電話｜Tel: 0905-190-895

嘉義Hamoama星空帳篷｜“Starry Hamoama” in Chiayi

到嘉義阿里山除了可搭乘小火車外，也千萬別錯過到Hamoama星空帳篷露營一晚了！Hamoama星空帳篷是由當地鄒族藝術家不舞一手設計打造，在玻璃帳篷內便能欣賞森林的美，走出帳篷更能吸收滿滿的芬多精，讓人頓時清爽起來。

If you ever visit Ali Mountain, there’re two things you shouldn’t miss: the forest railway and Starry Hamoama. The tent at Starry Hamoama is designed and built by the local Tso artist Pu-U. Campers are able to appreciate the beauty of forest inside of the glass-made tent. Upon walking out of the tent, you’re automatically invited to feast on Phytoncide.

晚餐可享用當地的有機健康無菜單料理，接著更有村落星空音樂會，讓您大飽口耳福。喜歡原住民文化的讀者們一定會深深愛上這個部落之旅的。

Dinner will be served with chef’s tasting menu, which is healthy and organic and followed by a musical concert. If you’re fond of aboriginal culture, you’ll absolutely love this place.

地址｜How to get there : 嘉義縣阿里山鄉來吉村4鄰113號 | No.113, the 4th Neighborhood, Laiji, Alishan Township, Chiayi County

電話 | Tel: 0971-532-530

台東波西米亞露營區｜Sunshine Camping in Taitung

位於台東縣卑南鄉的波西米亞露營區距離台東火車站只需15分鐘車程，對於沒有車子的遊客來說十分方便。一幢幢木頭小房都是老闆親手建造的，營區的所有設計也是出於老闆一手。

Sunshine Camping is only 15 minutes away from Taitung Train Station, rendering it quite convenient for campers who rely on public transportation. The owner is so talented that he designed and built all the small wooden houses and other features.

營區的帳篷皆有冷氣，屋頂更是透明設計，躺著便能來場星空饗宴。更棒的是，波西米亞露營區價格十分親民，因此時常客滿，心動的讀者手刀動起來吧！

Equipped with air conditioners , all the tents (small wooden houses) come in the panoramic glass. Campers can easily take pleasure in the stellar sky simply lying on the bed. What makes Sunshine Camping even more attractive and hard to come by is its affordable price, and therefore, you’d better make a reservation quick!

地址｜How to get there: 台東縣卑南鄉泰安村486-8號 | No. 486-8, Tai’an, Beinan Township, Taitung County

電話｜Tel: 0983-700-400