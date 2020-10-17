泰國酒窩男星長紅不敗秘辛　生世坎坷從小被領養 | Top Thai actor rose to fame despite difficult upbringing

【看CP學英文】長期在泰國演藝圈有一席之地的 Nadech（Barry Nadech Kugimiya），在不少泰國少男少女的心中都是第一名帥哥代表。奧地利和華裔泰國人混血的他，有著深邃鼻樑和精緻五官，在16歲時就因為亮眼的外型而參與雜誌拍攝，並在19歲時順利接演戲劇並打響名號。

Thai actor Barry Nadech Kugimiya has been a long-time favorite in the entertainment industry in Thailand where he is considered as the most handsome actor by many Thai teens.

The Austrian-Chinese-Thai mixed-blood celebrity is blessed with a prominent nose and exquisite facial features which gave him the chance to join a photo shoot for a magazine at the age of 16, before making a name for himself in showbiz through acting starting at the age of 19.

Nadech剛出道時，對外介紹自己是日本和泰國人混血，後來才坦言現在的父母親是養父母，養母Kaew是生母的堂姊妹，養父則是在曼谷經營電器產業的工程師，是真正扶養他長大的人。因此，他的姓氏始終是日本姓Kugimiya。

When Nadech first started his career, he introduced himself as half Japanese and half Thai, but he later confessed that he was adopted by his parents.

Nadech’s adoptive father was a Japanese engineer running an electrical equipment business in Bangkok, while his adoptive mother was a cousin of his birth mother. The two are the ones that brought him up that’s why he kept his father’s Japanese last name.

在接受當地媒體訪問時，Nadech表示養母Kaew在養父生病後照料自己，後來還獨自扶養他，因此在他心中佔有非常偉大的地位。

In an interview with a local media, Nadech said that his adoptive mother Kaew took care of him after his adoptive father fell sick, and even provided for him all by herself, therefore she holds a very special place in his heart.

Nadech的首部電視劇為《愛的陰霾》，同年則演出《築夢莊園之火》並且結識Yaya，而2011年時則因《藍色彼岸》拿下最佳男主角獎而走紅。後來，他更在2014年奪得第23屆泰國電影金天鵝獎（泰國「奧斯卡」）最佳男主角獎，晉升為當時最年輕的影帝。

Nadech made his television debut in “Ngao Ruk Luang Jai” and then starred in another series “Duang Jai Akkanees” the same year where he met Thai sweetheart, Yaya, who then became his girlfriend.

In 2011, Nadech’s popularity soared when he won the Best Actor Award with the series “Game Rai Game Ruk.” In 2014, he won the 23rd Suphannahong Awards for Best Actor, making him the youngest actor to claim both titles.

除了事業順遂，他和女友Yaya的戀情亦備受眾人矚目，本來只是螢幕情侶的他們，經過多次合作，終於鬆口坦言交往，從此之後兩人都不吝惜於放閃。

Apart from his career, his romance with girlfriend Yaya has also attracted much media attention. The two started as screen couples, after many times cooperating on set, they finally fell in love and made their love affair eventually public.

Ever since they started dating, the lovebirds haven’t been shy about showing their love for each other, as they haven’t stopped posting pictures of them together.