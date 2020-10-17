Check these #Instaworthy spots at Daxian Temple in Tainan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Baihe Daxian Temple (白河大仙寺), a major Buddhist temple built more than 300 years ago in Tainan, is a class three historic landmark.

Among other highlights, its architecture boasts a combination of Chinese and Japanese cultures, marking it one of the most #Instaworthy temples in Taiwan.

After passing through the magnificent red main gate, you will see a dragon sitting in a pond on the left side of the temple and a Bodhisattva standing beside it. Also, you will see a rustic, low mini gate dating back from the 1950s’ with some round arches on the sides.

There are five main halls in the temple — the main hall, Guanyin hall, Sanbao hall, Cundhi hall, and Tzushr hall — each with its unique architecture.

Among other highlights, Sanbao Hall stands at the back of the temple. It features a stunning interior design that is made of a large number of cypress trees. 108 cypress trunks are used to support this magnificent temple, which will absolutely blow your mind.

What’s more? From the back of the Daxian temple, you can take pictures of the distant Jiuping columbarium standing right in the middle. The large red pillars line up on both sides to match the clear sky, making it an excellent photo spot for top Instagrammers.