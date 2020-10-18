連禽獸都不如！台雙展籲反思人與自然關係｜Taiwan Biennial kicks off, centering around human-animal relationship

【看CP學英文】由國立台灣美術館主辦的第七屆「2020台灣美術雙年展」（簡稱台雙展）力邀多達49位(組)藝術家攜手展出繪畫、裝置、錄像、行為表演等201組作品，於10月17日展出至2021年2月28日。

The 2020 Taiwan Biennial featuring a total of 49 artists/artist groups and 201 artworks, kicked off on Saturday at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) in Taichung and is running until Feb. 28, 2021.

The biennial boasts a variety of art forms ranging from painting, installation, video and performance art.

本屆台雙展由臺灣藝術家暨策展人姚瑞中統籌策展，以「禽獸不如」(Subzoology)命題，藉由佛教「六道輪迴」的「畜生道」為切入點，反思人類對自然生物的長期掠奪與宰制。

Curated by Taiwanese artist Yao Jui-chung, the 2020 Taiwan Biennial, themed “Subzoology,” centers around the international issues concerning the human-animal relationship addressed by the scientific, artistic and philosophical scenes.

Based on the ten dharma realms in the Diamond Sūtra and treating the “Buddhist path of reincarnation into animals” as the point of departure, the curator seeks to encourage reflection on the long-term human plunderage and domination over natural creatures.

週六開幕當日上午由參展藝術家瓦旦塢瑪、孫懿柔、葉子啓、林人中、傅雅雯+周書毅及鬼丘鬼鏟等帶來「行為表演快閃活動」，藝術家接力以「身體」與「行為」共譜對生態環境的反思與悲歌，為展覽揭開序幕。

“Flash Mob Performance” opened the annual exhibition on Saturday in Taichung’s coastal area, featuring local performers including WatdanWuma, Sun Yi-jou, Yeh Tzu-chi, River Lin, Fu Ya-wen+Chou Shu-yi, and Ghost Mountain Ghost Shovel.

Through ‘bodies’ and ‘actions,’ the live performance art aims to have the audience reflecting and lamenting on the ecological environment.

當日活動展演場域連結至與臺中有地緣之場所，從清水區的海洋生態館、大安港媽祖文化園區、最後再回到國美館，藉以呼應本展觸及之生態環境議題。

In response to the ecological and environmental issues the exhibition concerning, the flash mob performances took place at the Taichung Museum of Marine Ecology surrounding area in Qingshui District, the Da’an Port Mazu Culture Park, and finally back to the NTMoFA.

台雙展分為七大展覽子題，包含「獻祭與救贖」、「生物經貿潛史」、「無名戰爭肖像」、「實驗室╱手術室╱標本室」、「節慶╱沙洲╱綠覆率」、「獸倣者╱獸形人」、「棲息地/動物園/國家公園」以及「行為暨臨場藝術/多媒體裝置表演」。

The exhibition comprises seven sub-themes “Sacrifice and Salvation,” “The Sub-history of Wildlife Trade,” “Portrait of Unknown Heroes,” “Laboratory/Operating Room/Specimen Room,” “Festivals/Sandbanks/Green Coverage Ratio,” “Beast Mimic/Tortured Beastnoid,” “Habitat/Zoo/National Park” and “Performance & Live Art/Multimedia Installation & Performance.”

策展人以這七大主題切入，旨在提醒社會大眾反思地球上各類有情眾生艱苦困境，善待其他生物便是保佑子孫綿延、長居久安之。

Seven subthemes serve as points of entry for this year’s biennial and are a reminder to the public to reflect on the devastation that confronts all of beings on Earth. Being kind toward all life is the key to our longevity and a blessing to all our descendants.

展覽地點：國立臺灣美術館 ｜ No. 2, Section 1, Wuquan West Road, West District, Taichung City, 403

日期：2020年10月17日-2021年2月28日 | Date : Oct. 17, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

更多詳細資訊 | Information