Sammi Cheng did not mind gaining weight for a role in ‘Fatal Visit’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Cantopop superstar Sammi Cheng (鄭秀文) gained 10 pounds (5 kilograms) for her new role as a housewife in “Fatal Visit” (聖荷西謀殺案).

The thriller, starring Cheng, Charlene Choi (蔡卓妍) and Tong Dawei (佟大為), centers on a woman who leaves Hong Kong to escape a love affair that turned sour and visits her old friend in the U.S.

During her 5-day stay, she uncovers the truth hidden behind the facade as she discovers the unspeakable secrets that propel all three down a fatal path shattering their American dreams and imperiling their lives.

To make the character more flesh and blood, like a housewife with a stable life and a new baby, she deliberately gained about 5 kg.

“It’s not about becoming a fat woman, but about making the audience think less of Sammi, a comedian on the big screen, with this small change in my shape,” she explained.

She doesn’t mind gaining weight for her role though, and she said that she doesn’t plan to immediately return to her original shape after filming.

The 48-year-old singer said she doesn’t want to look too thin as she gets older.

In addition to gaining weight, she also adjusted the way she walks and speaks so that the performance is more in line with her character.

The film is set to hit the theater in Taiwan on Oct. 30.