老外看台灣／在台老外收到這東西超傻眼　外國人團結齊心援助找原主 | Foreigners in Taiwan join hands to locate U.S. ballot recipient

【看CP學英文】在台外國人近期在網路上齊聚協尋一位在台美國籍老外，原來，美國政府單位誤將他的選票寄到同樣身在台灣的另一名外籍女性住所，因此大家齊心尋找這名美籍男子，助他將選票於11月3日美國大選前寄回美國。

Foreigners in Taiwan have come together to ensure that a U.S. national gets his voting ballot on time before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

距離大選倒數15天，許多美國選民正儘速的提早投票，將選票寄回家鄉。

With only 15 days left, American voters have been scrambling to complete their early-votings and send their mail-in ballots back home.

然而，對於身在其他國家的美國選民因需要儘早將選票寄回美國，時間所剩不多。近期，一位在台的外國人於上週五在美國版PTT論壇Reddit上求助，因為收到寄錯的選票，希望網友可以幫她物歸原主。

Time is running out for overseas voters, however, as ballots need to be sent back as earlier as possible. Against this backdrop, a foreigner in Taiwan posted a picture on Oct. 16 on Reddit, asking for help to find the rightful owner of a ballot she received by accident.

熱情的在台外國人話不多說的齊手解決問題。根據原PO表示，Kyle Pan的選票不小心被寄到她的公寓。

Without much ado, members and friends of the foreign community have made suggestions to resolve the issue. According to social media user @u/jimmyneutch Kyle Pan’s ballot was mistakenly sent to her apartment.

她解釋道，在某天早上檢查信箱時發現了這個錯誤，並在本棟樓內到處詢問，卻發現沒有這號人物。

She explained that after checking her mail in the morning, she discovered the error and asked around the building, but no one appeared to go by that name.

由於她沒有臉書帳號無法直接搜尋這名字，她向網友分享男生的全名應該是Kyle Shiue但是平常應該習慣被稱呼：Kyle Pan。

As she doesn’t have Facebook, she has been unable to search for the guy, and revealed that the guy’s “full name is Kyle Shiue but could also be going by the name Kyle Pan.”

許多Reddit網友已將此資訊張貼在臉書各大外國群組上，也有人建議原PO寄電子郵件給洛杉磯的縣政府職員以取得Kyle的聯絡資訊。

Many Reddit users have already posted the information on multiple Facebook groups, while others suggested emailing the LA county clerk’s office directly to get personal information to contact the person.

由於時間緊迫，另一位網友也警告，自己在填完選票後從台灣寄回美國，9天後才收到確認信。

Time is of the essence, as another social media user cautioned that having recently completed their ballot and mailed it from Taiwan to the U.S., they only received confirmation from the County Register of Voters 9 days afterward.

