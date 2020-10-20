泰國辣模不甩公司力挺示威　超霸氣對話曝光網友大讚 | Thai model must delete posts supporting protesters or lose job

泰國反政府、反皇室示威已經持續四個月，許多明星藝人害怕被封殺，對於這個敏感話題往往選擇避而不談。不過，名叫班滴巴（Pantipa Arunwattanachai，Pumpui）的泰國模特兒不僅公開挺示威，更寧可失去工作機會也不願改變立場，讓許多抗議民眾相當感動。

Many Thai celebrities have remained silent on the sensitive topic of anti-government protests over the past 4 months for fear of affecting their career.

A Thai model, named Pantipa Arunwattanachai (Pumpui), is an exception though. She not only publicly expressed her support for the protests but also disobeyed her company’s policy, risking to lose her job along the way.

Her brave attitude has received praise from many protesters.

班滴巴近日在Instagram上發文貼出她與廠商的對話，公司要求她刪除涉及示威的貼文，並且近期都不要發表政治相關的看法，甚至威脅如果不照做將「取消你參與的活動」。

In a recent Instagram post, Pumpui showed a conversation she had with her company, where she was asked to delete posts involving the protest and refrain from expressing political views.

The company then threatened to “cancel all her activities” if she doesn’t cooperate.

個性的 Pumpui 當下直接回覆公司說「好」，公司原先以為是答應配合的意思，便請她先刪除貼文，沒想到 Pumpui 淡淡的回了一句「不，我的意思是把工作取消」，霸氣外露的回應獲得泰國網友稱讚，紛紛呼籲到 Pumpui 的IG帳號追蹤表示支持。

With a strong personality, Pumpui replied to the company by saying “yes,” which the company took as a sign of cooperation and asked her to delete the post again. Pumpui then made her point clear by responding with “No, I mean go ahead and cancel the job activities,”.

Her response was met with praise from Thai social media users, who called for the public to follow Pumpui’s IG account to show their support.

綜合外媒報導，泰國自從爆發反政府、反皇室示威以來，政府對民眾提出解散國會、重新修訂憲法、減弱皇室權力、廢止不敬罪等訴求並未正面回應，更在四個月內逮補200多名社運人士、頒布緊急狀態禁令試圖壓制示威。

Since the beginning of the protests, the government has not responded to the protesters’ demands, including to dissolve and reorganize the parliament, draw up a new constitution, weaken the royal power, and abolish the Lèse-majesté law.

In contrast, the Thai government has tried to suppress demonstrations by arresting more than 200 activists over the past four months, as well as announcing a state of emergency to ban protests and public gatherings.