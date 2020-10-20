Too early to set up regional media hub in Taiwan: foreign reporters

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Is Taiwan the most suitable base for foreign media outlets in the region? Not really, according to some foreign correspondents who were commenting on international news agencies’ exodus from Hong Kong following the adoption of the National Security Law.

Speaking in a discussion panel arranged by the New Power Party (時代力量) on Monday, three foreign reporters, William Foreman from the Associated Press, Jane Rickards from The Economist and Erin Hale, a freelancer, shared their views on using Taiwan as a regional operation hub.

According to Rickards, international media agencies may rather choose Japan or South Korea to set up their new regional base because of their close proximity to China.

The move is also less likely to anger the Chinese government, she remarked. “Political status” is one of Taiwan’s unavoidable drawbacks, Rickards said, before adding that “anything to do with Taiwan really angers China.”

The correspondents also pointed out another shortcoming when it comes to international media: the lack of a “bilingual environment.”

According to the three journalists, news releases are often updated only once every month on official government websites, deterring foreign correspondents from getting timely information for their articles.

The lack of an English-speaking spokesperson for official departments also creates problems for foreign journalists, Rickards said while recounting a time when she called the Mainland Affairs Council only to find no one could answer her questions in English.

Hale added that government agencies don’t usually interact with each other, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Agency, making it more complicated to settle here.

This is a hassle for correspondents who wish to apply for a work visa or an employment gold card in Taiwan, she explained as foreigners would need to bounce back and forth between agencies.

“If Taiwan could set up a central newsroom with really strong writers and social media experts to answer questions for foreign media,” it would ultimately become a more attractive place for international news outlets to set up a regional base, Hale concluded.